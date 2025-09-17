Hyster unveils new electric A Series truck models

Hyster has expanded its flagship A Series of forklifts with new electric lift truck models for indoor and outdoor handling tasks.

“The new electric Hyster A Series forklifts offer high performance and low impact for lifts up to 3.5 tonnes,” says Fraser Brash, regional product manager, for Hyster Europe. “Building on the proven Hyster ICE A Series and our long expertise in developing trusted electric forklifts, the new models enable operations to utilise clean power options while also selecting particular features for unique application needs.”

The new electric Hyster A Series trucks come with a choice of lead-acid, lithium-ion, or thin plate pure lead (TPPL) batteries.

An optional enhanced motor package may help manage charging needs, extend runtime, and use batteries efficiently in operations that require higher performance and lower energy consumption.

The new electric forklifts are also designed for use in arduous conditions with enhanced environmental protection. The electric A Series offers an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water damage. This makes it suitable for use in a range of heavy-duty applications such as in the paper, chemicals, metal, or wood industries, even in adverse weather conditions and harsh environments. Ease of maintenance also supports simplified service, helping further reduce downtime in tough environments.

“Ergonomic design and clear visibility also play a key role in operational productivity, so this has been carefully considered in the design of the electric A Series,” Fraser says. “All models feature a mast designed for all-round visibility, top tier manoeuvrability, and a comfortable operator compartment that helps overcome the physical demands of forklift operations. Where intensive operations demand greater comfort, the Hyster electric A Series forklifts can also be fine-tuned further with seat and control options.”

Add-on Operator Assistance Systems (OAS), including camera and light packages, are offered with the new Hyster electric A Series forklifts, providing added support in certain applications. The optional Dynamic Stability System (DSS) may also help reduce the likelihood of truck tip overs and reinforce safe practices with operators. The system monitors operating conditions and limits truck functionality if certain conditions are detected.

Image: Hyster