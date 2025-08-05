CASE STUDY: Manitou’s lithium-ion forklifts

Lead-acid batteries have long been the mainstay of forklift design, but now Manitou’s all-new ME Lift range is taking full advantage of the capabilities of lithium chemistry, delivering lower power consumption, easier maintenance and reduced downtime, all within a narrower chassis

Making its Bauma Munich debut this year was Manitou’s new ME Lift forklift range. The OEM capitalised on the growing electrification trend at the show with a five-model lithium-ion lineup. With load capacities spanning 1.6 to 3 tonnes, Manitou effectively demonstrated how advanced battery technology can deliver the operational performance required for para-industrial and paragricultural applications such as handling bricks, processed wood, viticulture or potato cultivation.

“In terms of electrification in off-highway, the current situation is indeed a transition meaning that different technologies coexist. Internal combustion engine volumes continue to be strong, however lead-acid volumes have decreased and this is steadily being replaced by lithium. As a lithium-native machine, ME Lift is one of the key steps for developing lithium competencies. Within the first months of sales, the range has been overwhelmingly welcomed,” says Jordan Thénier, global product manager industrial forklift, Manitou Group.

Flexible power solutions

The ME Lift range’s 76.8V lithium-ion battery system represents an innovative approach to energy storage, providing improved operational flexibility compared to traditional lead-acid solutions. This flexibility is further enhanced with the dual battery pack configuration option, as Thénier explains: “Being able to get the right battery pack is crucial for answering the needs and requirements of our customers and their diverse applications. That is why, on each model, our customers can choose two batteries with regular autonomy or large autonomy ranging from 18kWh to 47kWh. Depending on the chosen machine and battery couple, the autonomies start from 3h30 to 7h20 (100%-20% SoC).”

With up to 5,000 charge cycles, Manitou’s charging strategy addresses one of the primary concerns OEMs face when transitioning to electric machines – operational downtime. The ME Lift range supports three external charger configurations, 8kW, 10kW, and 20kW, with charging times ranging from 50 minutes to 5.5 hours depending on application requirements and battery capacity. “Our LiFePO4 batteries have been adapted specifically to our forklifts, they have a long lifespan along with low consumption, easier maintenance and reduced downtime. What’s more, they’re safe with no gas emissions when charging or thermal runaway,” Thénier details. “We provide an on-board charger and three external chargers, ranging from 8kW to 20kW, with different electrical set up requirements.”

The elimination of a dedicated charging room also removes a significant infrastructure barrier. “We have designed our ME Lift range with flexibility at the forefront. Operators can charge the machine whenever they want for however long they want, whether it’s two minutes or two hours,” adds Thénier.

Design advantages

The compact nature of lithium-ion technology enables major mechanical design advantages. The battery pack’s three-fold size reduction compared to conventional lead-acid systems allows for a more compact chassis design, resulting in 30cm narrower aisle operation capability – a benefit in space-constrained environments.

The ME Lift range also offers both three and four-wheel configurations, providing operators with additional flexibility to specify optimal solutions for application requirements. Moreover, its maximum lifting height of 6.5 metres ensures compatibility with standard warehouse and industrial storage systems while maintaining the manoeuvrability of the machine’s compact design.

Improved performance

The integrated traction system delivers robust motive power across challenging operational conditions, addressing a common concern about electric forklift performance in demanding industrial applications. The dedicated hydraulic pump motor enhances lifting speeds, while noise reduction represents another advantage, with all ME Lift models operating below 70 dB(A). This performance level supports deployment in noise-sensitive environments and significantly enhances operator comfort during extended periods of operation.

Operator focus

The safety of operators and their environment remains a priority for Manitou. The ME Lift range benefits from the latest standards, offering enhanced protection for the operator when navigating curves or during lifting operations, with cabs that are resistant to falling loads. To see and be seen, ME Lift trucks are fully equipped with LED lighting and working lights. Optional blue lights, additional work lights and red warning lines can also be added around the machine for pedestrian safety. A centralised LCD display which is based on existing models, such as the MT 625e telehandler, allows the operator to easily access vital machine information in one place.

All ME Lift machines are IPX4 rated and therefore rainproof, ensuring reliable operation across diverse weather conditions. The easyto-activate electric parking brake ensures that the machine remains stable on ramps and slopes, preventing accidental or unintentional movement. Acoustic insulation is considerably improved, with a noise reduction of 6 dB(A) compared to previous series. The new range also offers greater comfort thanks to the addition of a suspended seat and optional heated cab.

“From the panoramic roof window, electric parking brake, stop-in-slope, speed reduction in curve and Grammer seat, to the easy step, rear handle with horn, adjustable steering column and roomy cabin, the pillars of the ME Lift, implemented from the beginning of development to production, are safety, comfort and integrated features,” Thénier says.

Driving electric forward

Looking ahead, Thénier highlights how the launch of the ME Lift forklift range will pave the way for future electric machines from Manitou. “Deployment of our new electrification ranges is one of the main priorities for Manitou Group following the recent announcement of our new strategic roadmap,” he says. “We also believe that retrofit has a great potential, that’s why we are currently testing a telehandler on a job site. Every model is now developed with a potential for electrification. Developments will take place according to the maturity of the different geographical areas and customer needs. For sure, the successful launch of the ME Lift will help future machines.”

This article first appeared in the August issue of iVT