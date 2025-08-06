Takeuchi to introduce new machines to the UK at PlantWorx 2025

Takeuchi will return to PlantWorx 2025 which takes place on 23-25 September at the Newark Showground. The Japanese OEM will exhibit at the show with a stand full of new machines, including the latest from its 3-Series excavator lineup.

Making its show debut is the 2-tonne TB320, built for contractors using multiple attachments, with up to four auxiliary ports as standard.

Also new is the TB370W – a compact, road-ready 7.5-tonne wheeled excavator marking Takeuchi’s return to the rubber duck market.

Electric machines will take centre stage, with the UK debut of three zero-emission models. The TB10e concept weighs just 1180kg and features expanding tracks, folding ROPS, and both onboard and off-board charging. The TB20e Cab offers an enclosed, quieter option for low-emission zones, building on the success of last year’s canopy version. At the top end is the TB35e concept – Takeuchi’s most powerful electric to date, with 64.5 L/min auxiliary flow, a dig depth over 3.2m, and reduced tail design for versatility.

Also making its UK debut is the TL compact track loader range. Four models officially launch in September, but Plantworx visitors will see the TL8R-2 and TL12V-2 in action – both with high-flow as standard.

Rounding off the lineup is the updated TCR50-3 tracked dumper, featuring a restyled operator station.

