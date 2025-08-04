The CEA marks a year of delivery on manifesto pledges

In June 2024, the CEA (Construction Equipment Association) launched its manifesto, setting out a clear set of priorities for the sector. It called for greater regulatory consistency, bold action on decarbonisation, better support for skills development, and a more coherent approach to digital transformation. It also pressed for something bigger – an industrial strategy – which the government has since delivered.

12 months later, the CEA has published an update that reflects on how those original asks have shaped its work over the past year. It’s a snapshot of an industry that’s working hard to ensure the UK remains a competitive, attractive and forward-thinking place to manufacture construction equipment.

Regulatory issues remain at the heart of this. The CEA has continued to lead the Equipment and Machinery Industry Forum, a key platform that brings together associations across the sector to engage directly with policymakers. Its leadership of the Forum has been extended for a further three years, reflecting its trusted role as a voice for the industry. Meanwhile, new partnerships, including becoming an Affiliate Partner of Make UK, have opened the door to deeper collaboration with other manufacturing sectors and greater influence across Government.

The CEA’s advocacy work is already delivering results. From securing alignment between UK and EU noise legislation to supporting changes to the regulations on persistent organic pollutants, the Association has made tangible progress. The importance of consistency with EU rules remains a central message, particularly as the UK works to establish new trade relationships post-Brexit.

On decarbonisation, the CEA has provided detailed responses to government calls for evidence on non-road mobile machinery, and continues to represent the UK through international committees shaping future standards. It also contributes to discussions on clean air and urban emissions, including at recent events in London.

Perhaps the most wide-ranging progress has been on skills. Since the Manifesto launch, the CEA’s work in this space has evolved from a focus on early engagement to a more holistic approach—supporting young people entering the sector, and offering tools and benefits that help retain and develop the existing workforce. Initiatives like Rethinking Futures and globalbridge are helping to bridge the gap between education and industry, while partnerships with organisations such as IMechE, Cranfield School of Management and the ELITE Consultancy Network are giving members access to professional development, leadership training and recruitment support.

“Since launching the Manifesto last year, we’ve worked hard to turn our asks into action. I’m especially proud of the progress we’ve made in championing the UK’s role in international regulation, strengthening industry partnerships, and leading on decarbonisation policy. And when it comes to skills, we’ve gone from supporting school engagement to backing leadership development and employee wellbeing—real, practical work that benefits businesses today and builds a stronger sector for the future,” says Viki Bell, chief executive of the CEA.

