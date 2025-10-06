Hyster expands UT forklift series with higher capacity ICE models

Hyster has expanded its UT Series of forklifts with two new, higher-capacity internal combustion engine (ICE) models, designed to meet the less demanding materials handling needs within intense industries like metals, building materials, mining and manufacturing.

According to Hyster, the 8,000-to-10,000-pound capacity H80-100UT and 11,000-to-15,500-pound capacity H110-155UT offer reliable, cost-effective solutions to help industrial businesses maintain productivity and protect their bottom line.

“The new additions to the UT Series play a key role in our approach to meet operations where they are by providing the strength and performance they expect from Hyster in solutions that are right-sized for their application,” says Jennifer Meyers, global activation manager, Hyster. “The simple and straightforward design of these new trucks provides the ergonomics and serviceability to keep operators stacking, loading and moving goods, and to keep operating costs low.”

Both the H80-100UT and the H110-155UT feature wide-view mast for visibility, a 3.5-inch LCD display and an adjustable steering column to support a more comfortable operating position. A profiled steel overhead guard and high-strength roof help enhance operator protection. The trucks also include an operator presence system as standard and can be configured with an optional full-suspension seat that reduces the shock and vibration experienced by the operator.

These new UT models are designed to keep total cost of operation low, with durable, robust components and features that promote fast, simple service. The large engine access area offers technicians generous room to perform routine maintenance, and troubleshooting issues does not require computer-based diagnostics.

A heavy-duty powershift transmission and robust drive axle offer long service life. The UT Kubota 3.8-litre diesel, LPG and dual-fuel engines provide reliable performance and enable operations to easily source replacement parts.

The Hyster UT line initially launched in 2020 with 4,000-7,000-pound capacity, ICE-powered trucks. The UT Series has since grown to include a broader range of lift capacities and motive power options, including lead acid and lithium-ion battery packs.

Image: Hyster