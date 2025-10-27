The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Podcast #34 – AGCO Power’s Juha-Pekka on the philosophy behind its new CORE engine platform

Saul Wordsworth

Juha-Pekka Asikainen is senior project manager with AGCO Power. In conversation with iVT deputy editor, Anjali Sooknanan, Juha-Pekka – also known as JP – discusses the design philosophy behind its new CORE engine platform, the performance benefits and how it addresses both current sustainability goals and future emission regulations.

At 11am on Wednesday 12th November, iVT editor Tom Stone will be hosting a panel discussion at Agritechnica entitled, The challenges of designing electric mobile machinery for agriculture and how to overcome them. Markus Iivonen, module lead engineer, power & engineer with AGCO Power, will be one of the panelists.

This episode is sponsored by AGCO Power

To find out more about AGCO Power’s CORE engine platform, visit them at Agritechnica, Hall 20 Booth A38.

