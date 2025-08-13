Yale introduces pedestrian awareness camera solution

Yale Lift Truck Technologies has launched a new pedestrian awareness camera solution, the latest addition to the Yale Reliant portfolio of active alert and assist technologies.

The pedestrian awareness camera system can accurately identify pedestrians at ranges up to 6 metres through a 120-degree field of view and provides automatic alerts to the lift truck operator when a pedestrian is detected.

“Operator awareness is a foundational element of lift truck and pedestrian safety, and the Yale Reliant technology portfolio is designed to provide a helping hand for warehouses facing an increasingly transient labour pool and inexperienced lift truck operators,” says Daniel Heap, manager, product & commercial – technology & connected fleet, for Yale Lift Truck Technologies. “We’re continuing to target the challenges of real-world warehouse environments with research and development, and the pedestrian awareness camera solution offers the capability and configurability real-world warehouse environments need.”

Operations can get the camera system with audible and visual alerts only, or take advantage of a third type of notification with the addition of optional traction alerts. Upon pedestrian detection, an audible tone and a light indicates which zone the pedestrian is in, shown on the truck-mounted operator LED Display.

Traction alerts go a step further by providing the operator with a perceptible alert through truck deceleration. While the operator remains in ultimate control of the equipment, this deceleration effect is intended to get their attention and encourage action to avoid the detected pedestrian by slowing down, steering away or both.

The pedestrian awareness detection system was developed using extensive amounts of real-world photographic data. It adapts to low light conditions and various environments. The system is optimised for travel speeds of 8km per hour or less (though higher speeds are available).

This gives operators ample time to identify alerts, and to react to avoid contact. The camera is mounted to the rear, forks-trailing side of the lift truck. The audible and traction alerts stop as the truck travels away from the detected pedestrian, and they are no longer in view of the camera.

Image courtesy of Yale Lift Truck Technologies