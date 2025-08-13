Major OEMs to exhibit at PlantWorx 2025

From 23-25 September, PlantWorx, which takes place at Newark Showground, will host over 300 exhibitors including leading OEMs and specialist suppliers.

Visitors at the event will have the chance to see live demonstrations, test drive the latest machines, explore new safety systems, and speak directly to the teams behind the technology.

Inside the indoor pavilion, a dedicated tech zone will showcase automation, connectivity and control systems designed to transform how construction sites operate.

New for this year is the Site Sustainability Showcase which is focused on practical, lower-carbon solutions, from battery storage to hydrogen-powered machinery.

The lineup for this year includes 16 of the world’s top 50 construction equipment manufacturers including Caterpillar (represented by Finning), JCB, XCMG, Kubota, HD Hyundai, Sany, Manitou, Fayat, Shantui, Takeuchi, Lonking, Sunward, Hidromek, Merlo, Yanmar, and most recently, Zoomlion, the fast-rising Chinese OEM.

JCB will return to PlantWorx with a packed lineup targeting civil engineering, housebuilding, highways and utilities.

Making its PlantWorx debut is the brand new 8008E CTS electric micro excavator. Designed for confined and urban job sites, JCB says this sub-1-tonne machine matches the performance of its diesel counterpart, with zero emissions, low noise, and a full day’s battery life. It features an extending undercarriage and is easy to transport and recharge.

Also on show is the recently launched 145XR reduced tailswing excavator, the JCB Pothole Pro, the 558 260R Pro rotating telehandler, and the 4CX PRO DualDrive backhoe loader.

Alongside the latest models, visitors can explore key machines from JCB’s wider ranges including excavators, backhoe loaders, site dumpers and compaction equipment. JCB’s tech zone will feature its world-first hydrogen internal combustion engine.

Merlo UK is back at PlantWorx 2025 with its most comprehensive range yet, showcasing performance, safety, comfort, and sustainability on an expanded stand on Avenue B.

Leading the lineup is the eWorker 25.5 – Merlo’s fully electric telehandler with a 2.5-tonne lift capacity, 5m lift height and 8-hour runtime.

Visitors can explore compact telehandlers like the P27.6PLUS and TF33.7G, plus heavy-duty models including the P40.13PLUS, P40.17, and 12-tonne P120.10HM. Merlo’s flagship ROTO 50.30SPLUS high-reach model (30m lift height, 5-tonne capacity) will be on display with hydraulic winch.

Merlo’s dumpers include the compact Cingo M700TD Hi-Tip, just 750mm wide, and the 9-tonne dual-view DM9 with 180° swivel seat and rotating skip for safer site handling.

Live demos will run daily, featuring the Roto 50.35SPLUS with 3-person basket, the popular P40.13 with chassis side-shift, the all-electric Cingo M600TD-E, and the compact tracked M12.3-Evo Handler 400.

Zoomlion will present three standout machines at PlantWorx 2025. The first is the ZE55GU – a high-powered compact excavator offering 5% improved digging capacity and improved climbing and bulldozing performance thanks to its large-displacement travel motor. Load-sensitive hydraulics provide smoother, more precise control aligned with European operator preferences. Inside the spacious cab, users benefit from an air-suspension seat, ergonomic layout, and a powerful heating and cooling system.

For tight site conditions, the ZE27GU mini excavator offers zero-tail swing, swingable work equipment, and a removable cab for added flexibility. Built with an 8,000-hour structural lifespan and four-track roller undercarriage for improved stability, it comes with a factory-fitted air-conditioned cab as standard.

Also on display is the ZS090V compact loader with vertical lift geometry – delivering a 14% performance gain. Dual throttle control adapts to load changes for better fuel efficiency, while a pressurised cab reduces dust ingress. Operator safety is enhanced through a panoramic cab and willow leaf-shaped boom design, improving lateral visibility by 30%.

Sany UK is set to make a major impact at Plantworx 2025 with several UK product debuts. Making their first appearance are the SY10U micro excavator, SANY’s first 1-tonne digger with zero tail swing, the compact 2-tonne SY20C with air conditioning as standard, and the reduced tail swing SY60U – all designed for tight job sites and demanding applications.

In the electric lineup, visitors can explore the upgraded SY19E, the new SY35E (4-tonne, 6-hour runtime, fast charging), and the 23-tonne SY215E crawler excavator, praised for its performance and battery life. All are powered by lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries offering long life, thermal stability, and fast charging.

Sany will also debut two new telehandlers – the 9m STH936 and the fully electric 6m STH625e – joining its full telehandler range with lift heights from 7–18m. Tandem rollers will also be on display.

Six excavators, including the SY80U, will be available in a hands-on demo zone.

“Sany is helping businesses work smarter,” says Leigh Harris, Sany business development director. “PlantWorx is the ideal platform to show it.”

Images courtesy of PlantWorx