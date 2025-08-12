Hamm unveils new HC 100i–HC 130i G-Tier compactors

Roller manufacturer, Hamm is presenting new models for compaction in earthworks. The HC 100i–HC 130i G-Tier compactors are available now with operating weights between 11 and 13 tonnes.

The new compactors with a drum width of 2,140mm (84.3in) deliver high centrifugal forces and linear loads. ECO mode allows users to drastically reduce their diesel consumption, without compromising on compaction power. With this mode engaged, the frequency and compaction forces remain consistently high even at a reduced engine speed, which not only saves fuel but also cuts CO 2 emissions.

They meet the EU Stage V and EPA Tier 4f exhaust emission standards and are initially being launched in North America, with other markets to follow.

The machines achieve improved gradeability and feature a tried-and-tested 3-point articulation that guarantees the high level of manoeuvrability, stability against overturning and exceptional traction. The new compactors are driven by a John Deere engine delivering 85kW of power.

Various options are available for the new models, including compaction measurement with the Hamm Compaction Metre, a process data interface, padfoot shells, a powerful lighting package or even the automatic vibration system.

The working environment of the new compactors is characterised by ergonomic design and offers numerous equipment options. Examples include the ROPS cabin with heating and air conditioning functions, a tilting steering column or different types of seat to best meet the varying needs of operators.

The easily accessible maintenance points make servicing the machines simple, which keeps downtimes brief and ensures smooth operation.

Images courtesy of Wirtgen Group