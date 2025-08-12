Komatsu North America and Pronto launch autonomy solution for quarry-size trucks

Komatsu has entered a strategic partnership with Silicon Valley-based off-road autonomy specialist, Pronto to deploy its autonomous haulage technologies to quarry operations in the North American market.

The partnership centres on the launch of Komatsu Smart Quarry Autonomous, powered by Pronto, a system that integrates Pronto’s autonomy technologies into quarry-sized haul trucks and ties into Komatsu’s Smart Quarry solutions.

“This collaboration with Pronto accelerates our vision of smart, automated quarry operations,” says Jason Anetsberger, Komatsu’s senior director for customer solutions. “We have decades of experience with autonomous haulage in large-scale mining. Now we’re bringing that expertise to quarries of all sizes. It’s a solution that helps drive productivity beyond what was previously possible and can support efforts to enhance safety by facilitating the removal of workers from areas of potential hazard.”

“Partnering with an industry leader like Komatsu is about more than technology, it’s about accelerating the future of heavy industry. Previously, the most advanced autonomy was reserved for the largest mines,” adds Anthony Levandowski, CEO of Pronto. “Today, by combining Komatsu’s trusted hardware and vast support network with Pronto’s scalable, intelligent autonomous platform, we are fundamentally changing the game. We’re enabling a future of enhanced safety and incredible productivity that is now accessible to quarries of all sizes.”

The new OEM-agnostic solution will allow quarry operators to retrofit existing Komatsu vehicles or purchase new trucks equipped with Pronto’s self-driving system, enabling 24/7 operation with minimal human intervention.

The result is a step-change in operations: promoting safety by removing drivers from the immediate quarry environment, facilitating consistent cycle times with better fuel efficiency and providing data-driven insights via the Smart Quarry platform designed to optimise the overall operation of quarries.

Pronto’s autonomous technologies utilise advanced artificial intelligence and an array of rugged sensors to perceive the environment and navigate haul roads. This streamlined approach is designed to significantly lower the cost and complexity of deploying autonomy for quarries of all sizes.

