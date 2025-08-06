The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Construction

Hyundai to unveil three UK-firsts at Plantworx

Anjali Sooknanan
Hyundai's HX360L crawler excavator
ABOVE: Hyundai's HX360L crawler excavator

Hyundai Construction Equipment will unveil three UK-firsts at PlantWorx 2025 on stand A-32: the HX360L crawler excavator, the company’s first battery-electric mini – the HX19e and its debut dozer, the HD130A.

The HX360L, part of Hyundai’s Next Generation range, features full electro-hydraulic (FEH) control for faster response and fuel savings, with up to 8% efficiency gains and extended service intervals. Its DX08 Stage V engine delivers a 23% power boost, and safety is upgraded with AAVM+ and AI-assisted radar detection. Inside, a premium cab includes cooled/heated leather seats and a 12.8” touchscreen.

The HX19e 2-tonne mini is Hyundai’s first electric model, available with a 32kWh or 40kWh battery offering 6–10 hours of operation. Fast DC charging (2–2.5 hours) and the same breakout forces as its diesel counterpart make it a standout in its class.

The new HD130A dozer brings Hyundai into a fresh market, offering the highest power-to-weight ratio in its class, six-way blade adjustability, and 2D Blade Assist for easy grading.

Also on show is the compact HX25Az, a 2.6-tonne zero-tail mini excavator launched in 2024.

Image courtesy of PlantWorx 

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

