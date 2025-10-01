Rafi to highlight host of new technologies at Agritechnica

Rafi will be showcasing a host of new technologies for agricultural machinery operation at Agritechnica in Hanover from 9-15 November.

One of the main attractions at the booth (Hall 17, Stand B29) is the Safety Touch technology platform, designed for the series production of industrial touchscreen control systems of performance level d for safety-critical applications.

The safety concept, which is based on reliable and durable hardware components, redundant sensor architecture, and comprehensive diagnostic software, provides significantly greater flexibility than hard-wired safety features.

Another highlight of the exhibition is the multifunctional Uni-Touch system which Rafi developed for the latest Unimog generation from Mercedes-Benz. This system features a touchscreen, centre console and detachable joystick. The control system’s functions and button assignments can be flexibly adapted to a wide range of applications and attachments.

One of the exhibited products is a recently developed steering joystick. The fully electronic steering stick can be customised as required in terms of steering force, steering angle, neutral position and park position. TrueMotion technology and direct force feedback ensure an authentic driving experience.

Another new feature is the Flex Knob which uses wear-free Hall-effect sensors. The smart Flexcoder can be configured via software with individually programmable detent positions. For force feedback, the actuator can be coupled to a defined torque, enabling a realistic actuation feel in applications such as hydraulic systems. The HMI specialist will also be concentrating on advancing technology for autonomous agricultural machinery through its Autonomy Kit.

“We think big, even if transformations are often implemented in baby steps. We encourage you to check out our live HMI innovations, featuring Safety Touch and the Autonomy Kit. These are tools that take efficiency, safety and autonomous processes in agricultural technology to the next level, ensuring your products and vehicles are prepared for the future,” explains Ladun Bakar, head of team sales of agriculture & commercial vehicles at Rafi.

Image: Rafi