New Holland unveils new W170D+ Forage Power wheel loader

Ahead of Agritechnica, New Holland has expanded its offering with the launch of the W170D+ Forage Power, a new wheel loader specifically designed for silage clamping, a key application for silage contractors and biomass processing plants.

“For silage contractors, standard wheel loaders often struggle with speed on steep ramps, fuel autonomy during long working days, and drive comfort during farm-to-farm travels. The W170D+ Forage Power is built to address these challenges with an operating weight of 16.4 tonnes, it delivers 1,300Nm of engine torque and a peak power output of 255hp. A 350-litre diesel tank ensures full-day fuel autonomy, while a top speed approaching 50 km/h – maintained via a fixed engine speed function – supports efficient transport. Additionally, its 4.54-metre hinge pin height enhances loading capabilities,” says Gaston Le Chevalier business operations New Holland Light Equipment Europe. “Other key benefits include stability, high effectiveness cooling, and exceptional comfort. Its design is specifically tailored for silage contractors and biomass plants, that need specific agriculture features.”

The new Forage Power, a direct evolution of the W170D, features a 6.7L FPT engine provides over 1,300Nm of torque at 1,300RPM, offering 37% more torque and 30% more power compared to the standard W170D.

Engine performance is transmitted to the ground through a 6-speed transmission with lock-up clutch active from 1st gear, a front axle with a 100% self-locking differential, and a limited slip rear axle to assist with traction on slippery surfaces.

The diesel tank capacity has been increased to 350 litres to ensure long days of work without intermediate refuelling, even in the most fuel demanding conditions.

The engine speed control function allows operators to remove their right foot from the throttle pedal during routine farm-to-farm travel. When paired with the maximum speed of 48kph, journeys can be completed more effectively and comfortably.

The rear mounted engine acts as a natural counterweight, supported by one of the longest wheelbases in its class for maximum payload, a key metric for biogas plant feeding.

The ergonomic cab with adjustable pneumatic seat, 8″ touchscreen and one-piece panoramic windscreen with full glazing from roof to floor ensure maximum visibility to the front. Rear visibility is facilitated by a small engine compartment, electrically adjustable rear-view mirrors and a 178° wide angle camera. A powerful full LED lighting system completes the offering. An optional rear obstacle detection radar device is also available.

To ensure cleanliness and reliability even in dusty environments with plant debris, New Holland has integrated the tried-and-tested Cooling Cube system with a reversible fan.

