New Holland expands PowerStar tractor series with two PowerStar Electro Command models

In a year of many advancements to the PowerStar Tractor Series, New Holland North America has now unveiled the all-new PowerStar Electro Command.

“This latest addition to our PowerStar family is redefining comfort, control and productivity in the utility tractor segment,” says Alex Berwager, livestock and dairy business manager for New Holland North America. “With its premier features, enhanced performance and Electro Command semi-powershift transmission, these are the most capable PowerStar tractors ever built. We believe cattle and livestock producers will feel right at home in the cab of one of these tractors, whether feeding their herd or in the field making hay.”

Making its global debut at the 2025 Farm Progress Show, the PowerStar Electro Command sits at the top of the PowerStar series as its flagship model. The new transmission option offers PowerStar operators unprecedented power, automatic transmission, lift capacity and advanced comfort features.

“This is the PowerStar that bridges the gap between utility and agricultural performance – delivering the versatility of a utility machine with the power, comfort and technology you’d expect from a production-class agricultural tractor,” says Lena Patton, product marketing manager for New Holland North America. “It’s the most comfortable and highest-performing tractor ever put into this series. Whether you’re in the livestock or crop segment, the PowerStar Electro Command is designed to make long days in the cab feel shorter and more productive.”

The PowerStar Electro Command delivers serious performance with its utility-sized footprint. Rated at 110 and 120 horsepower, with PTO horsepower of 85 and 99, it’s suitable for crop, dairy and general livestock operations and excels in hay and light field work.

With a rear lift capacity of more than 5.2 tonnes, the Electro Command has nearly double the rear lift capacity compared to other PowerStar tractors and utility tractors available on the market. This attribute gives operators greater capability to haul heavier feed loads and bales than any other utility tractor. Along with using R38 tires, the PowerStar Electro Command offers the ground clearance and power expected from larger tractors without compromising manoeuvrability.

The two new models both feature a 21-gallon-per-minute (80L/min) load-sensing hydraulic pump that delivers targeted power exactly where it’s needed to maximise efficiency and maintain light, precise steering. Up to three rear remotes and electronic or mid-mount valves support a wide range of implements for a variety of tasks, including feeding livestock, baling hay and spreading fertilizer.

All PowerStar Electro Command machines can be equipped with CNH loader and customers can choose a loader to meet their operation’s needs, making it easier to customise the tractor to fit their workflow.

An update that truly sets the PowerStar Electro Command apart is its 16×16 semi-powershift transmission, a long-requested feature from PowerStar customers. Unlike the traditional 12×12 transmission or Dual Command’s high/low split found on other PowerStar tractors, this configuration allows clutchless shifts between key ranges (A/B and C/D) and includes up to eight automatic gear shifts without pressing even a button for seamless, automatic gear shifting.

This transmission technology, well-proven on other New Holland tractor lines, is specifically designed for tasks that involve frequent load changes — like working hilly terrain — to reduce operator fatigue and improve output consistency by providing auto modes for applications. The transmission also sports an ECO speed mode that increases fuel consumption efficiency and reduces engine noise.

The PowerStar Electro Command is available as a cab-only model, with features and functionalities tailored for long workdays. A newly available cab suspension system, paired with the air suspension seat that includes fore and aft movement, absorbs shock loads and improves operator comfort by up to 25%, compared to a cab without suspension. This enhanced comfort is a welcomed attribute for those spending long hours manoeuvring over rough terrain.

The tractor also has the option of a suspended front axle. This optional feature further enhances the tractor’s ride quality and helps maintain constant contact with the ground. The result: enhanced traction and implement control that better protects both the tractor and operator from jarring loads.

Inside the cab, a new high-visibility roof panel and panoramic front windscreen provide clear lines of sight, especially when operating a front loader. A new electronic mid-mount joystick lets the operator shift gears, declutch and operate the loader all from one control point to improve efficiency and reduce unnecessary motion. This is the first PowerStar model to offer full joystick gear control, a feature previously only available in higher horsepower New Holland tractors.

New Holland FieldOps telematics comes standard on the Electro Command Model Year 2026 tractors. This base package includes real-time location tracking, engine performance monitoring and fuel and DEF level visibility. An optional advanced telematics package can be added, allowing customers and/or their dealers to dive even deeper into analytics and real-time machine data, accessing fault codes and operating data remotely for more proactive maintenance and uptime planning.

“For decades, New Holland’s PowerStar Series tractors have been synonymous with power, utility and comfort. The Electro Command is building on that legacy and anteing up the level of engineering and performance associated with the PowerStar name,” Patton says.

Image courtesy of New Holland