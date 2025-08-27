The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Bailey brings two divisions together in Chicago

Saul WordsworthBy 1 Min Read
Bailey used last week’s iVT Expo in Chicago to showcase its hydraulic products designed specifically for work trucks, highlighting the company’s focus on expanding into this market more aggressively.
Aside from the focus on work truck products, the firm displayed its hydraulic and electronic solutions from the same booth and under the same name (Bailey International) this year. The show marked the first time Bailey has presented a unified front by bringing its two divisions together.
The company’s expansion into the work truck market is driven by the alignment of its product offerings with market needs, the potential for growth, and a strategic focus on meeting customer demands and industry trends.
Saul Wordsworth is the editor and producer of the Off-Highway Podcast from iVT as well as being video reporter, writer and editor at large for ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

