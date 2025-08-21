Zapi Group showcases advanced electrification and safety solutions at iVT Expo USA

Zapi Group, a specialist in electrification, is showcasing its system solutions for vehicle electrification and fleet management at the iVT Off-Highway Vehicle Technology Expo, taking place this week (21-22 August) in Chicago, USA.

Zapi Group’s portfolio includes DC/DC converters, inverters, battery chargers, as well as new capabilities in telematics and anti-collision systems designed specifically to meet the needs of OEMs in the off-highway vehicle sector.

Zapi Group and its companies will be displaying two new product models from Inmotion Technologies. The first is the DCC3 converter, a compact and rugged DC/DC converter engineered for maximum flexibility across a range of construction applications, featuring native cybersecurity. Also from Inmotion Techologies is the ACH3 inverter, a third-generation high-voltage inverter with customisable control software for enhanced performance.

Zapi Group has also expanded its capabilities in high-voltage power conversion and charging infrastructure, recently acquiring Stercom Power Solutions and SMPC Technologies, two companies specialising in advanced power electronics and high-efficiency onboard charging technologies.

To support the evolving needs of off-highway equipment operators, Zapi Group has now added the capability of advanced asset tracking and safety solutions. Ubiquicom offers telemetry and fleet management technologies designed to optimize equipment operations and safety solutions aimed at reducing the risk of vehicle-pedestrian collisions, helping operators improve safety, and meet compliance standards.

On 21 August at 2:20 pm, Zapi Group is also presenting the session Off-Highway vehicle electrification: Best practices in battery and charger integration at the Off-Highway Evolution Summit.

The presentation will be co-presented by Mourad Chergui, senior product manager at Delta-Q Technologies, and Tom Nguyen, vice president of business development at Inventus Power, a Charged by Delta-Q battery partner.

Together, they will describe best practices for battery and charger integration and share insights into future developments in lithium-ion battery systems for industrial equipment. The session is geared toward OEMs in construction, mining, and agriculture sectors navigating regulatory pressures to reduce CO2 emissions and transition from combustion-engine vehicles to lithium-ion battery technology.

iVT Expo USA 2025 attendees can visit Zapi Group in Hall F, Stand 710.

Image courtesy of Communiquepr