Spal showcases cooling technologies at iVT Expo USA

Located at booth 1105, Spal is showcasing a host of cooling technologies at this year’s iVT Off-Highway Vehicle Technology Expo, which takes place this week (20-21 August) at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Centre in Chicago, Illinois.

As increasingly stringent environmental regulations push the construction sector towards more sustainable solutions, Spal has responded with the introduction of High Voltage (HV) fans to its world beating brushless drive range.

Smart-controlled, the fans can be precisely regulated for a specific cooling duty. Spal brushless fans with their fully sealed drive units meet IP6K9K specifications, offering ultimate safety being both water and corrosion resistant. Featuring built-in diagnostic capability, they have a long operational life of 40,000+ hours and are robust enough to perform in extreme environmental conditions.

Available in 24V, 48V and 800V versions Spal’s HV fans are suitable for BEV or ICE off highway machines and other heavy-duty applications. With the growth of electric construction vehicles and their inherently intensive cooling demands, Spal’s high voltage cooling fans are especially suited to cool down all electronic components.

The new HV fans join a suite of new products from Spal aimed at maximising energy and thermal management efficiency in EVs which includes the extended range of brushless drive coolant pumps, comprising different products in 300W, 650W and 900W outputs in 12V/24V and 800V versions under development.

Images courtesy of Spal