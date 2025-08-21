IVT EXPO USA: Day 2 conference guide

Day two of the IVT Off-Highway Vehicle Technology Expo continues today (21 August) at Chicago’s Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, building on yesterday’s momentum with deeper dives into AI applications, cybersecurity, electrification solutions, and autonomous systems development. Today’s agenda runs from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, featuring presentations from industry leaders across construction, mining, agriculture, and materials handling sectors.

The Off-Highway Evolution Summit continues to bring together global OEMs, tier 1 suppliers, cutting-edge R&D centers, and dynamic startups, with today’s sessions focusing heavily on practical implementations of emerging technologies. The NFPA Advanced Hydraulics Conference also concludes today with key takeaways from the two-day program.

You can find the full programme on the event website but there follows our pick of five highlights to consider as you plan your last day at the show…

Fireside Chat: Where the Sidewalk Ends, the Off-Road Begins, 10:00 – 10:20AM | Room 1

This timely fireside chat featuring Chris Vavra, content strategist and tactician, StratMg and Matthew Diener, air pollution specialist, California Air Resources Board (CARB) will explore why off-road emissions matter and how California is advancing technology in the off-road space. Per Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-79-20, Assembly Bill 32 and Senate Bill 32, California is heading rapidly toward comprehensive emissions reductions, making this session essential for understanding regulatory trends.

Using AI to Develop Vehicle Control Systems, 10:20 – 10:40AM | Room 1

James Eichele, co-founder and CEO, Guild Automation will share hard-won lessons from the past two years of applying modern AI tools to vehicle control system development. This presentation offers practical insights into how artificial intelligence is being successfully integrated into real-world off-highway vehicle applications, providing attendees with actionable strategies for AI implementation.

Development of a Zero-Emission, Battery-Electric Backhoe Loader, 12:00 – 12:20PM | Room 1

Simon Nielsen, staff engineer, Danfoss Power Solutions will present on how Danfoss has recently converted a conventional, diesel-engine-based backhoe loader into a battery-electric development vehicle at its North American Application Center. This case study provides concrete evidence of successful electrification projects and practical insights for OEMs considering similar conversions.

From Digital Models to Safe Autonomy: Advanced Test Benches for Off-Highway Vehicles, 12:20 – 12:40PM | Room 1

YJ Lim, lead product manager – autonomous systems, MathWorks will demonstrate how developing autonomous agricultural tractors demands an integrated approach that combines multibody dynamics, terrain interaction and advanced navigation algorithms. This technical session will showcase the sophisticated testing methodologies required to ensure safe autonomous vehicle deployment.

Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification: Best Practices in Battery and Charger Integration, 14:40 – 15:00PM | Room 1

This collaborative presentation featuring Mourad Chergui, senior product manager, Delta-Q Technologies and Tom Nguyen, VP of business development, Inventus Power will address how OEMs of off-highway equipment in construction, mining and agricultural sectors can navigate regulatory pressures while implementing effective electrification strategies. The session will provide practical guidance on integrating battery and charging systems.

Additional Notable Sessions

Today’s program also includes Eric Lanke, president/CEO of the National Fluid Power Association presenting Advanced Hydraulics in Focus: Key Takeaways from NFPA’s Day 1 at 9:40AM, Andrew Tobolewski from MRS Electronic discussing cybersecurity for connected vehicles, and innovative presentations on 3D environmental simulation, LED lighting innovations, and hybrid engine technologies.