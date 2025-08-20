IVT EXPO USA: Day 1 conference guide

The IVT Off-Highway Vehicle Technology Expo opens today (20 August) at Chicago’s Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, kicking off two days of cutting-edge innovations in autonomy, electrification, and digitalization across the off-highway industrial vehicle sector.

The opening day promises to set the tone for this year’s largest gathering yet, featuring both the Off-Highway Evolution Summit and the NFPA Advanced Hydraulics Conference. The Off-Highway Evolution Summit will provide the technical backbone of the event featuring 50 keynote speakers across the two days ranging from global OEMs, tier 1 suppliers, cutting-edge R&D centres, and dynamic startups.

You can find the full programme on the event website but there follows our pick of five highlights to consider as you plan your first day…

Alternative Fuels to Consider for Off-Road Vehicles, 10:00 – 10:20AM | Room 1

With emissions regulations tightening, construction fleet managers are facing growing pressure to adopt cleaner vehicle technologies. Steve Duricky, global platform manager, Parker Hannifin Corporation, will explore the various alternative fuel options available for off-road applications and their practical implementation challenges.

Fireside Chat: HMI Development, Off-Highway Controls, 10:40 – 11:00AM | Room 1

This interactive fireside chat featuring Chris Vavra, content strategist and tactician, StratMg and Hatuey Campbell, HMI Controls and switching lead, CNH Industrial will delve into human-machine interface development and control systems design. This session will offer insights from both industry strategy and OEM implementation perspectives on how user interfaces are evolving in modern off-highway equipment.

Beyond the Blacktop: Unleashing Off-Road Autonomy for OEMs, 12:40 – 13:00PM | Room 1

Ben Alfi, CEO and co-founder, Bluewhite will explore how autonomous technology is revolutionising off-road industries, from agriculture to construction. With over 75,000 autonomous vehicles already deployed, Alfi will share insights on the rapid expansion of autonomous solutions and their real-world applications across various off-highway sectors.

Driving Productivity Through Electrification and Intelligent Services: A Vision for the Off-Highway Future, 11:00 – 11:20AM | Room 1

Ray Gallant, vice president of sustainability and productivity services, Volvo Construction Equipment will outline the OEM’s strategic vision for combining electrification with intelligent services to drive productivity gains and sustainability in construction and mining applications.

Driving Innovation – Strategic Autonomy, 11:20-11:40AM | Room 1

Jonathan Spendlove, manager – Precision Construction, Deere & Company, will demonstrate that autonomous earthmoving is not just for large-scale operations anymore, discussing how the key technology building blocks now exist to deliver automated and intelligent solutions across a broader range of construction applications.

Interactive Features and Additional Opportunities

For the first time in Chicago, the event will feature the iVT Live Zone, an interactive stage on the expo floor with live debates and Q&A sessions on autonomy, digitalization, electrification, and alternate fuels, plus a new Product Showcase for visitors to see innovations up-close.

Additional notable sessions throughout the day include presentations on electrified drivetrain architectures, hydrogen sensor design, battery safety analysis, and charging infrastructure development, with speakers from leading companies including FEV North America, Kyowa Americas, EAO Corporation, and Danfoss Power Solutions.

Image: Adobestock