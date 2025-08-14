Vanguard to showcase lithium-ion battery solutions at iVT Expo

Vanguard will showcase its latest advancements in lithium-ion battery technology at the iVT Expo in Chicago on 20-21 August.

Returning for its second year at the show, Vanguard will be in booth#825, showcasing its electrification solutions for the off-highway vehicle market.

“We are thrilled to return to iVT Expo to show OEMs how our advanced battery systems can help them navigate the path to electrification,” says David Frank, SVP & president of electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “Our focus is on providing flexible and fully integrated power solutions durable enough to meet the specific needs of the off-highway industry. Our battery systems are built to withstand extreme conditions, offering the reliable performance and seamless integration partners need for their advanced equipment.”

Attendees visiting the Vanguard booth can explore its lineup of commercial battery packs. According to Vanguard, each pack is engineered for durability, safety and performance with features like diecast aluminum casings, advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS) and dual CANbus communication.

To complement its battery packs, Vanguard also offers other integrated system components, such as motor controllers, to provide a comprehensive power solution.

The Vanguard 1.5kWh1 (Si1.5) swappable battery pack offers a standard charge time of just 75 minutes when used with compatible Vanguard chargers2, eliminating downtime. Its standard interface allows it to be easily exchanged between different equipment, offering versatility on the jobsite.

The Vanguard 3.5kWh1 (Fi3.5) commercial battery is designed to be easily integrated. The Fi3.5 is now available in both 24V and 48V configurations, simplifying the integration process for OEMs transitioning from lead-acid batteries.

The Vanguard 5kWh1 (Fi5.0) commercial battery shares many of the same benefits found in the rest of the Vanguard battery lineup. This powerful battery provides OEMs and operators with a total solution. OEMs get easy integration with their equipment and components that are serviceable.

The Vanguard 7kWh1 (Fi7.0) commercial battery answers OEM demands for greater flexibility, this battery is available in both long and tall configurations to suit a wider range of applications, from construction to industrial and recreation. It delivers more power in a compact footprint and can be scaled in parallel with other Fi7.0 packs to meet larger power needs.

Vanguard collaborates with a network of battery technology partners who are also exhibiting at iVT – Kraft Mobile Systems (booth #450), which will be displaying a Multiquip Concrete Buggy powered by the Fi5.0 battery, Hydraulic Controls Inc. (booth #1235), which will be displaying a UTV powered by the Fi7.0 long battery, as well as Terzo Power Solutions (booth #245), IFP Motion Solutions (booth #715), Applied Engineering Systems (booth #1010), Canimex (booth #1000), JEM Technical (booth #1245), JWF Technologies (booth #1230) and Nott Company (booth #909).

Images courtesy of Vanguard