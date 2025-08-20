IVT EXPO TECH PROFILE: A cost-effective lighting solution

TYRI’s new baseline range delivers enhanced lighting performance designed specifically for cost-conscious OEM applications

TYRI is globally recognised for manufacturing high-quality lighting solutions that combine precision engineering with cutting-edge innovation. With decades of experience serving the off-highway sector, TYRI has built a reputation as a trusted partner to OEMs who demand performance, durability, and reliability. Every product that carries the TYRI name is a testament to its commitment to excellence – designed, tested, and built to exceed expectations in the most demtanding off-highway applications and environments.

Performance without compromise

That same TYRI quality is now available at a more accessible price point with the introduction of the BASEline range – a cost-effective lighting solution that does not compromise on performance. Designed specifically for OEMs, BASEline offers outstanding value while retaining the core principles of TYRI engineering.

At the heart of BASEline is TYRI’s renowned approach to precision manufacturing. Engineered using the same advanced production methods and subjected to rigorous quality control processes, each BASEline product delivers exceptional performance where it counts. With up to 2,800 effective lumens, the BASEline range is ideal for a wide array of off-highway applications –from construction and agriculture, to mining and material handling.

Manufactured in Sweden, the UK and US, every BASEline work light is built to endure harsh conditions and heavy usage. They are tested to meet stringent international standards, ensuring resistance to vibration, water ingress, extreme temperatures and UV degradation. BASEline delivers reliable illumination to help operators work safely and efficiently in all weathers and the toughest environments.

Smart savings for OEMs

BASEline has been created with OEM needs in mind. It offers a streamlined, high-quality solution for projects with tighter budget constraints without sacrificing the reliability that TYRI is renowned for.

Building brand identity

The BASEline range gives OEMs a strategic opportunity to strengthen their brand presence and unlock new aftermarket revenue. Select models can be customised with individual company colour schemes or logos, helping reinforce visual brand identity in the field. When equipment features consistent, branded components, it elevates brand recognition and increases customer loyalty over time.

Custom-branded lighting also delivers value beyond aesthetics. When the time comes for replacements, operators are more likely to seek out the original branded component, helping to secure repeat business, as well as reducing the threat from generic alternatives. This brand-first approach supports long-term aftermarket sales and may even justify stronger margins on replacement parts.

Partner with TYRI

With BASEline, TYRI has developed a solution that strikes a balance between cost-effectiveness and uncompromising quality. It is a smart and flexible option for OEMs seeking to uphold their brand standards while remaining competitive in the market. TYRI’s team of lighting specialists are ready to support businesses with a range of tailored solutions that align with engineering and commercial goals.

To find out more, iVT Expo visitors can meet TYRI at Stand 320