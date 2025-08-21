Electrified Motors demonstrates full portfolio at iVT Expo USA

At iVT Expo USA 2025, Electrified Motors will demonstrate its latest innovations in electric motor technology.

At Booth 316, visitors will have the opportunity to meet with the Electrified Motors team including board advisor, Rob Kress, head of engineering, Jamie Seaton, managing director, Jim Winchester, and head of sales and projects, Louis Coker.

The team will present its full range of PMAC (Permanent Magnet AC) motors and complete electrification solutions, specifically optimised for off-highway applications.

The company’s lightweight electric motors maximise performance without compromising on space requirements, making them ideal for integration into existing vehicle platforms.

All motors feature an IP69K rating that ensures reliable operation in the toughest operating environments, including exposure to high-pressure water jets and extreme temperatures.