John Deere to showcase battery and hybrid technologies at BTME

John Deere will use the BTME show in Harrogate to demonstrate its commitment to offering turfcare professionals a more connected and electrified future.

Chris Meacock, John Deere’s Division Sales Manager for Golf and Turf, said: “As a global company we are able to learn from our experiences across the world and see what golf courses of the future will look like. It’s clear that battery, hybrid and connected machines are going to play a huge role in making operations more efficient and effective,” says Chris Meacock, John Deere’s division sales manager for golf and turf. “The models we have launched and the advances in mowing technology we are developing will support this new era in greenkeeping and professional turfcare.”

The company’s latest products for greenkeepers and sports turf professionals will showcase advances in battery and hybrid technologies. This will include a preview of the John Deere 2775 battery-powered riding greens mower – the first time the machine has been shown in Europe.

Elements of the 2775 battery-powered greens mower are still in development, but the model shows what is in John Deere’s innovation pipeline. The 2775 will run off four 58.1-volt lithium batteries and will be capable of mowing at least 22 greens from a single charge.

Functionality will closely mirror the popular 2750 diesel riding greens mower with a TechControl display, frequency of clip control and clean-up pass mode. The flexible link system will offer 42 degrees of contour following. Almost silent operation and no hydraulic leak points will also appeal to many greenkeepers.

John Deere launched the 185 E-cut and 225 E-cut at BTME 2023 and throughout the year the machine was demonstrated at a number of courses across the UK and Ireland.

“We used the 225 in tandem with the petrol version (John Deere 220) so each machine would cut nine greens. You couldn’t tell the difference between how the two machines presented the greens,” says Gleneagles golf courses manager, Stephen Lindsay. “The battery life was good and charging is easy. The clean-up function on the TechControl panel which slowed the unit right down and gave a nice cut around the edge of the green. The 225 is slightly heavier but it doesn’t affect ease of operation in our opinion. The noise emitted is the biggest difference between the two machines with the 225 being much quieter.”

John Deere is also using BTME to make two announcements about machine connectivity.

OnLink allows greenkeepers and club maintenance staff to automatically synchronize any machine and operator working anywhere on the course, managing activity remotely.

In 2024, OnLink will be fully integrated into the John Deere Operations Centre, which will simplify and optimise activity within the platform, regardless of operator or task.

A further announcement being made at the show is that John Deere’s range of commercial mowing equipment – front rotary, wide area and zero-turn mowers – will be fully connected later in 2024.

Connectivity means the machine’s activity can be tracked by the owner through satellites, with data shared between the owner, operator and dealer via the John Deere Operations Centre.

“When a machine is connected it allows the owner or operator to capture information which will help identify where it is being used and important parameters such as its operational time. There is also a benefit in terms of ensuring that scheduled maintenance is carried out on time, optimizing the performance and lifespan of the mower,” adds Meacock.

Image: John Deere