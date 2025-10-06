Kubota wins PlantWorx Innovation Award for electric retrofit technology

Kubota (UK) has won the Alternative Power Innovation category in the PlantWorx 2025 Innovation Awards.

The OEM has been recognised for its electric retrofit technology that allows customers to move from diesel power to a full battery electric driveline across a growing range Kubota’s of mini excavators.

As contractors and rental companies look to transition to zero emission drivelines, Kubota is offering an alternative to pure battery electric models.

Currently available for its 1.8-tonne KX019-4e and 2.5-tonne U27-4e mini excavators, Kubota has developed a modular retrofit battery pack, that can be used in place of a standard diesel model’s engine.

The battery pack and electric motor can be installed in place of the diesel engine by the customer or dealer, when a zero-emission machine is required. If required, the machine can be returned to diesel power for other types of work, to ensure maximum utilisation.

The Electric Retrofit kit includes the battery pack, battery management system (BMS), electric motor, human-machine interface (HMI), battery charger, cable harness and adapter parts. The electric motor provides the same power output as the conventional diesel engine, resulting in no change in performance or productivity on site. The retrofit option extends the life of existing machinery and reduces investment cost for contractors and rental businesses.

Kubota says its solution reduces maintenance, service and fuel costs. Noise levels are considerably lower and there are zero exhaust emissions when in electric mode, making the retrofit machines an ideal solution for urban job sites and projects that call for machines to work inside buildings. The battery pack has been designed to work for at least three hours, in line with the typical operation of these machines.

“We are delighted to have been recognised with this award for the Electric Retrofit option,” says Rob White, Kubota (UK) construction division manager. “We believe that the retrofit kit offers customers a cost-effective, environmentally-friendly solution that allows them to start their transition to electric power and to meet the needs of their customers with proven, existing machinery today. It offers a solution that bridges the gap to a high-cost, full battery electric model in the future.”

Kubota’s Gordon Smith talks to iVT’s Tom Stone about winning the Plantworx Innovation Award in our exclusive PlantWorkx Highlights video which can you watch HERE.

Image: Kubota (UK)