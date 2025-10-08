Zapi launches new high-voltage capabilities at The Battery Show North America

Zapi Group, a specialist in electrification technology, has unveiled its latest advancements in charging solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of OEMs and the broader electrification market at The Battery Show North America taking place in Detroit this week (6-9 October)

At the show, Zapi will introduce all-new high-voltage and high-power charging capabilities for OEMs designing a wide variety of industrial and mobility electrification solutions. The first two designs are liquid-cooled 7.2kW and 22kW on-board chargers for 400V and 800V battery packs. Samples for system fit and interoperability testing will be available soon.

“We are proud to announce new capabilities to engineer unique charging solutions for the most demanding environments across industries,” says Sarah MacKinnon, CEO at Delta-Q Technologies, a Zapi Group company. “With modular features like integrated Power Line Communication modules, DC-DC converters, and advanced digital controls, these solutions aim to set a new standard for performance and adaptability. We are excited to give our OEM partners greater flexibility and more opportunities to design systems that meet their unique requirements.”

These new charging solutions, along with the Group’s expanded capabilities in autonomous navigation, safety and asset tracking, telematics, and collision avoidance, are the result of recent strategic acquisitions and further solidify the company’s position as a leading solutions provider.

Other new and complementary products on display will be the DCC3 converter, a compact and rugged DC/DC converter engineered for maximum flexibility across a range of construction applications, featuring native cybersecurity, and the ACH3 inverter, a third-generation high-voltage inverter with customisable control software for enhanced performance.