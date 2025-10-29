iVT to host panel on overcoming electrification challenges at Agritechnica 2025

At Agritechnica 2025, iVT International will host a panel discussion exploring the challenges of electrifying agricultural machinery.

The session titled The challenges of designing electric mobile machinery for agriculture and how to overcome them will take place on Wednesday 12 November from 11:00-11:55 in Hall 17, Stand H02.

Tom Stone, editor of iVT International, will moderate the discussion with an expert panel comprising Shaun Groom, general manager of Merlo UK, Markus Iivonen, module lead for power and energy at AGCO Power, Markus Plassmann, head of growth and sales operation at Danfoss Editron, Mourad Chergui, senior product manager at Delta-Q Technologies (Zapi Group) and Steffen Mutschler, head of sales and product management electrification off-highway at Bosch Rexroth.

The roundtable format will provide a platform for open dialogue between OEMs and suppliers on the hurdles facing the electrification of agricultural machinery. Key topics will include battery technology developments, charging infrastructure requirements, powertrain integration strategies, cost considerations and meeting the performance demands specific to agricultural applications.

The panel brings together expertise from across the supply chain, from component manufacturers to vehicle OEMs, offering attendees insights into overcoming the technical and commercial barriers to electric agricultural machinery.

For more information visit: https://digital.agritechnica.com/newfront/sessions/7129

Image: AdobeStock