TECHNOLOGY PROFILE: CAN controllers and gateways with robust Deutsch DTM connectors for challenging environments

MRS Electronic, a provider of smart electronic solutions for the automotive industry, is responding to market demand with a product line of robust controllers and gateways equipped with proven Deutsch DTM connectors. The modules offer high reliability, IP protection, and are ideal for applications with limited installation space.

MRS Electronic modules are used in a wide variety of stationary and mobile applications. In agricultural vehicles, they must meet high requirements to cope with the challenging environmental conditions and ensure the precise control mechanisms of the vehicles.

For this reason, MRS Electronic offers precise and robust controllers in combination with Deutsch DTM connectors. The Deutsch DTM series is one of the most proven connectors in the off-highway segment. It is known for its high water and dust tightness (protection class IP6K8), vibration resistance, and easy locking – ideal for use in agricultural machinery, construction vehicles, and commercial vehicles. The compact design allows for use in tight installation spaces. The integration of Deutsch DTM connectors also offers further advantages, such as high reliability and robust quality. The controllers are suitable for use in harsh environmental conditions, increasingly extreme weather conditions, high humidity, and extreme temperatures. Around 15 million MRS controllers are already in use every day.

Individual application possibilities for a wide range of uses

Thanks to the enormous flexibility of the multifunction inputs, the modules with Deutsch DTM connectors are ideally suited for a wide range of cross-industry applications. This makes it easy to control hydraulic valves and vehicle lighting or evaluate sensors.

MRS Electronic currently has five controllers and gateways in its range that are available with DTM connector variants.

Firstly, the Micro PLC CAN DTM and the Micro PLC CAN 4 ANA DTM. These are small controllers that are freely configurable, parameterizable, and programmable in C, offering a wide range of applications in the vehicle sector. On the other hand, there is the PROP CAN 2CH DTM with CAN bus. This is used, for example, in agricultural technology for the precise control of proportional valves in slurry tanks. Another controller is the 7.5 A CAN DTM motor controller, which is used to control DC motors. The Micro Gateway DTM is a compact communication module that can be easily integrated into CAN-based systems.

