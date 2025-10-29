JCB launches new loadall telescopic handlers

JCB is expanding its range of Loadall agricultural telescopic handlers with the launch of two new 7.0 metre machines featuring increased lift capacity and break-out force for greater productivity.

“The new Loadall 546-70 and 555-70 illustrate JCB’s determination to meet the evolving needs of farmers and contractors with innovative and productivity-led solutions, in this case by introducing two new Loadall models with increased performance in a package no larger – and therefore just as agile – as our existing 7.0 metre machines,” says John Smith, JCB managing director.

The Loadall 546-70 is capable of lifting up to 4.6 tonnes, an 8.7% or 400kg capacity boost over the current 542-70, and generates greater bucket/fork tear-out force – but with no increase in overall machine size to preserve easy and confident manoeuvrability within and around buildings.

The 546-70 will be available in three of JCB’s well-established performance and equipment packages – Agri Super with 97kW (130hp), Agri Xtra with 112kW (150hp) and top-spec Agri Pro with 129kW (173hp).

The new JCB Loadall 555-70 provides even more of a performance boost, lifting 5.5 tonnes – almost 24% more than the 542-70 – and will come in Agri Xtra and Agri Pro forms.

JCB will supply all variants with 160-litre/min load-sensing Smart Hydraulics and 40kph DualTech VT drive, this award-winning transmission having a combination of hydrostatic and powershift elements with automatic, seamless transitions between the two according to ground speed.

The unique DualTech VT design provides hydrostatic precision and low-speed manoeuvring control when working in and around buildings, and direct-drive automatic powershift – there is no torque converter – for maximum tractive effort and power efficiency in fields and on the road.

Agri Pro versions of the two new Loadall telehandlers will have the 50kph DualTech VT for time-saving journeys between yard and field, and to and from distant sets of buildings on larger farms and estates.

The faster road-speed potential can also help the Agri Pro machines to more easily keep pace with contractor lime and muck spreading teams when moving from one location to another.

In addition to running in rear-wheel drive on the road for maximum acceleration and towing traction, the Agri Pro’s driveline automatically engages four-wheel drive when the brakes are applied to ensure the maximum tyre/surface contact patch for shortest stopping distances.

Air trailer braking is a factory-installed option, along with JCB’s all-new IntelliAssist, a suite of automated boom and attachment controls, and other hydraulic functions designed to ease the operator’s workload, and the new IntelliWeigh integrated load weighing system.

Also, JCB plans to offer Agri Xtra and Agri Pro versions of the Loadall 546-70 and 555-70 with Sway Control as an option, a machine levelling system that uses a double-acting hydraulic cylinder attached to the chassis and front axle.

Controlled from the Command Plus cab, the system enables operators to adjust the machine to a safer vertical position on a cross-slope or uneven surface to keep it stable when the boom is raised and extended.

Image: JCB