Haulotte introduces two new electric scissor lifts to Pulseo range

In response to decarbonisation challenges and the evolution of high-rise construction sites, Haulotte has expanded its Pulseo range with the HS21 E and HS21 E PRO. Accoridng to the OEM, the two 100% electric rough terrain scissor lifts combine power, precision and durability.

The HS21 E features a working height of 21 metres, equivalent to six floors, a load capacity of 750 kg/4 people, and is driveable at full height with no load restrictions. Its wide platform, extendable to 7.50 metres, offers optimal working space, suited to demanding applications.

Equipped with a 100% electric motor, the HS21 E is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, delivering silent operation with zero harmful emissions. Its maintenance-free lithium-ion batteries ensure fast charging and a lifespan of up to 10 years.

With four-wheel drive and axle-based transmission, the HS21 E delivers improved traction on rough terrain. It can climb slopes up to 38% and maintains its performance even in the most demanding environments thanks to its differential lock system.

This new model features a brand-new upper control box with a screen, an ergonomic interface developed to guide the operator and simplify operation at height. The real-time display, proportional controls and intuitive navigation are designed to provide greater comfort and ease of use.

On wide platforms, the wheel orientation is not always visible to the operator. The automatic rear wheel alignment system and the 4 steering wheels** facilitate maneuvering on the jobsite and when loading the machine, ensuring safer and more precise driving.

With a guardrail that can be folded down in just 2 minutes (8 pins to remove), preparation time before transport is reduced, optimizing start-up on site.

To maximise visibility and safety, the Haulotte Activ’Lighting System has been designed to make loading and unloading saferby ensuring that the lights are positioned to prevent blinding the operator.

Operators and fleet managers also benefit from a suite of advanced digital tools, Haulotte Activ’Screen, Haulotte Diag, and Sherpal.

Integrated into the machine, Haulotte Activ’Screen provides instant access to essential data such as alerts, maintenance logs, and most importantly advanced diagnostics that enable users to independently identify faults. This reduces downtime and simplifies troubleshooting.

Meanwhile, Sherpal, Haulotte’s telematics solution, provides real-time remote monitoring of machine status, usage, and maintenance needs optimizing fleet management and availability.

