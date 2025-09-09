Bobcat unwraps exclusive limited-edition mini excavators

To celebrate the start of production for its new R2-Series 1-2 tonne mini excavators, Bobcat is releasing a special, limited-edition run of its top models.

Only 50 of these exclusive premiere launch edition machines will be produced for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets.

The latest generation R2-Series comprises the new E16, E17z, E19 and E20z models, first seen at the Bauma show in April 2025.

The exclusive limited-edition version will be available for the top-of-the-range models of the 1-2 tonne range: the E19 and the E20z.

A key feature of the new R2-Series 1-2 tonne mini excavators is the SmartFlow load-sensing hydraulics system coupled to a closed centre/flow-sharing valve block powered by an upgraded engine, providing a sophisticated engineering set up that is unique in smaller machines like these.

According to Komatsu, this combination essentially provides the power on demand seen in larger excavators, ensuring continuously available power that improves precision and efficiency. The new mini excavators always offer the required flow, utilising the minimum energy needed, ensuring the minimum of power is expended, allowing the operator to always work hard with the excavator, but at the same time save fuel. This results in a lowering of fuel consumption of up to 18% coupled with a noise reduction of 4 dBA (compared to the previous generation machines).

Like in larger machines, the new hydraulic system allows the operator to smoothly carry out multiple functions simultaneously in the new 1-2 t mini excavators. Komatsu says even when working with equipment that requires a lot of hydraulic power, such as a flail mower on a quick coupler running at full speed, the operator can drive, slew and lift smoothly at the same time.

Additional special features include an exclusive charcoal grey colour, premium red and black cloth or leather seat covers, individually numbered plate in the cab, aluminium pedals and four aftermarket kits.

“We are launching the premiere launch edition to promote the new range and to emphasise our market presence at the time of the start of production for the new machines,” says Miroslav Konas, product line manager for Doosan Bobcat EMEA. “The premiere launch edition is a strong conversation starter and sales tool and gives dealers an opportunity to offer customers a truly unique, high-spec machine that is both visually distinctive and technically enhanced. The non-standard colour and editional branding help increase awareness and generate buzz and it serves to show that the new generation mini excavators are not just an update – they are a bold step forward.”

Images: Bobcat