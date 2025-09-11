Sany reports strong first half 2025 results

Sany has released its interim results for the first half of 2025. The company executed on its strategy of globalisation, digitalisation and decarbonisation, achieving balanced growth across scale, expansion, and profitability through continued product innovation and disciplined operations.

In the first half of 2025, international revenue from the company’s core businesses reached $3.69 billion, up 11.72%, accounting for 60.26% of total revenue.

Sales in the Asia-Australia region rose 16.3% to $1.606 billion, Europe contributed $0.863 billion, up 0.66%, the Americas generated $0.71 billion, an increase of 1.36% and Africa saw strong growth with revenue surging 40.48% to $0.509 billion.

The company also accelerated its renewable energy initiatives, launching over 30 environmentally responsible products during the period and securing 30 authorised low-carbon patents on core components. The service life of reinforced slewing reducers GS23 and GS27 surpassed 15,000 hours. The successful introduction of the 100-tonne excavator slewing reducer addressed a technology gap in the ultra-durable excavator reducer segment.

Sany reported excavating machinery revenue of $2.45 billion, up 15.00% year-on-year. Revenue from concrete machinery reached $1.04 billion, down 6.49%, while hoisting machinery rose 17.89% to $1.09 billion. Piling machinery revenue increased 15.05% to $0.19 billion, and road machinery revenue surged 36.83% to $0.3 billion.

