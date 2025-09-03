Komatsu introduces new PC220LC-12 and PC220LCi-12 excavators

Komatsu has launched two new excavators – the PC220LC-12 and PC220LCi-12.

Both 21-24 tonne-class hydraulic excavators are ideal for residential and commercial contractors, either performing basic land clearing and general earthwork or more advanced GPS design-driven site development.

The PC220LCi-12 includes the same features plus IMC 3.0, Komatsu’s latest intelligent machine control technology, incorporating automation enhancements designed to improve operator productivity throughout each shift.

Compared to the PC210LC-11, both excavators feature a cab that is 28% larger with 30% more legroom and 50% improved visibility, up to a 20% increase in fuel efficiency due to a new electro-hydraulic system and high-output engine, up to a 20% reduction in maintenance costs due to longer replacement intervals for hydraulic oil and oil filters and longer cleaning intervals for the particulate filter and up to 7% in lifting capacity and up to 8% in bucket digging force.

The PC220LCi-12 with IMC 3.0 features a construction industry first – factory-integrated 3D boundary control. With this innovative technology designed to help improve efficiency, operators can now set a work-restriction surface for height, depth, front, back and side boundaries. The machine is designed to stop automatically when it approaches a restricted zone. 3D boundary control helps operators work efficiently across the entire jobsite by remembering multiple restriction zones specific to each work area.

Several new and enhanced features are provided as standard equipment and help deliver operator comfort and convenience. Besides the spacious cab, air-suspension seat and ergonomic controls, a new operator ID system stores up to 50 profiles. Once an ID is entered, each operator has their personalized settings automatically loaded. Both models help drive toward zero harm with rollover avoidance alerts, a KomVision 360 camera for enhanced bird’s-eye views, people and object detection alert mode and many other features.

“We’ve built these excavators for the ones who need to get it done on every shift,” says Peter Robson, senior director, product and service. “That was the thinking behind the design of these next-generation machines – to empower operators to perform at their very best, which translates into greater productivity on the jobsite. With the most advanced working environment we’ve ever created, these are excavators your operators will love to run.”

Image courtesy of Komatsu