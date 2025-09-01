Manitowoc to bring hybrid innovation to Vertikal Days 2025

Manitowoc is set to exhibit at Vertikal Days 2025 on 11-12 September at Newark Showground in Nottinghamshire.

Headlining booth 419 will be the Grove GMK5150XLe plug-in hybrid all-terrain crane. The all-terrain crane, first launched at Bauma 2025, is now making its UK debut.

It delivers 150t of capacity and a 68.7m, seven-section boom, with performance that matches that of the regular diesel-powered Grove GMK5150XL.

At the same time, it delivers low-emission operation through a fully electric mode for on-site lifting and the crane’s 160kWh battery pack can be charged while driving, allowing it to top-up on the way to the next jobsite. Options include a 9.6m/16.2m bi-fold swingaway jib, an 8m boom extension, and a 6m jib extension.

A Grove GMK3050-3 will also be on the stand. This 50t capacity all-terrain crane is known for its fast road speeds, an ability to be quickly set up on jobsites, particularly in tight areas, and for its simplicity – operating as a single package with no support vehicles required.

“We have a lot in store for visitors to the Manitowoc stand this year, and we’re looking forward to showing them our progress across the board– designing and engineering new cranes, supporting customers on the jobsite with new technologies, and keeping cranes in the best condition with our maintenance services,” says Pier Domenico Ravera, vice president sales for mobile cranes in Europe and general manager of Manitowoc Cranes UK. “Vertikal Days will be a great opportunity to meet our UK and Irish customers in person, and as always, we expect it will be a productive and collaborative show.”

Image courtesy of Manitowoc