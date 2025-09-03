EAO launches new rotary cursor controller and rotary encoder pushbutton modules

EAO, a supplier of HMI components and systems to the vehicle industry, has extended its popular Series 09 family of rugged HMI keypads.

Designed for demanding automotive and machinery control applications, the series now includes a rugged CAN-based Rotary Cursor Controller (RCC) module. This combines rotary control functionality with an integrated pushbuttons and a digital joystick that operates through a three-axis tilt mechanism. The new product release also includes a rugged Rotary Encoder Pushbutton (RPB) module without the joystick functionality.

Both modules provide two independent RGB illuminated pushbuttons each with four LED-illuminated segments that can be customised with interchangeable legends from the ISO 7000 symbol set.

The new HMI modules target safety-critical external vehicular applications that rely on precise operator control even under the harshest of conditions, such as hard-working construction and agricultural machinery and special vehicles.

The joystick tilt function in the X / Y direction has been designed with integrated protection against unintentional contact and triggering to ensure safe, intuitive operation even under difficult conditions, for example when the vehicle/machinery is vibrating during operation.

Key features include a robust, ergonomic and innovative design sealed up to IP6K9K protection, intelligent CAN-bus integration, programmable symbol and 4-segment RGB halo ring illumination for maximum brightness and modern function feedback, enhanced flexibility thanks to a modular design and application-specific configuration options, and improved haptics and protection against unintentional triggering of the joystick function.

“The RCC and RPB functionality provided by the new Series 09 joystick module can be selected directly using the rotary knob and the two additional pushbuttons further enhance the module’s functionality,” says Robert Davies, marketing manager, EAO.

The new Series 09 modules are manufactured to the IATF 16949 automotive standard and like existing Series 09 rugged keypads, are available in two variants – Super with RGB halo illuminated twin pushbuttons and Plus with red halo illuminated twin pushbuttons. Most modules in the Series 09 family can be customised with application-specific symbols and individual Halo ring and symbol illumination.

