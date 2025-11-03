Podcast #35 – Agritechnica preview with Petra Kaiser of Systems and Components

Petra Kaiser is brand manager of Systems & Components, Agritechnica. In conversation with iVT deputy editor Anjali Sooknanan, Petra talks about the key highlights of this month’s event including the show’s theme, must-attend conference sessions and exciting new additions.

DATE FOR YOUR DIARIES:

At 11am on Wednesday 12th November on the experts stage in Systems and Components, iVT editor Tom Stone will be hosting a panel discussion at Agritechnica entitled, The challenges of designing electric mobile machinery for agriculture and how to overcome them. The panel includes experts from Merlo UK, AGCO Power, Danfoss Editron Delta-Q Technologies and Bosch Rexroth.