Danfoss Power Solutions introduces geofencing capabilities to autonomous control software

Danfoss Power Solutions has released an update to its PLUS+1 Autonomous Control Library (ACL) software for off-highway machinery.

ACL 4.0, now available, enables users to create virtual boundaries around specific geographic areas, known as geofences. The capability helps ensure reliability and enables location tracking when a machine enters or exits a boundary.

Danfoss PLUS+1 ACL software comprises preprogrammed and pretested software blocks covering areas such as perception, positioning, and navigation. The software enables users to add autonomous functionality to mobile machinery by integrating the blocks into their machine software applications, eliminating the need to develop software from scratch. Designed for engineering teams at original equipment manufacturers and distributors, ACL software reduces development time and costs.

ACL 4.0 includes the following new software blocks: boundary recorder, allows an operator to create a boundary by driving around a specific area. This results in saving a polygon to a file, boundary converter, allows users to generate a polygon using geographical coordinates, creating a more precise boundary, Boundary loader, loads a file with a polygon to be used with geofence checker. This enables the operator to choose from files that have been previously saved to match the machine’s intended activity, Geofence checker, compares the vehicle coordinates to the boundary. It also provides a vector to the nearest point of the boundary, as well as the straight-ahead distance to the boundary, and Transform GNSS, an independent block that translates the GNSS position to a given point in the machine, providing greater flexibility when installing the GNSS antenna.

With multiple means for defining a boundary, ACL 4.0 offers greater flexibility for geofencing needs in sectors such as airport ground support, construction, and other applications. With its PLUS+1 integration, the software is easier to use than other methods for creating a geofence.

ACL 4.0 enhances Level 3 autonomous functionality while providing a baseline for more advanced capabilities. Level 3 autonomy introduces automated driving features to mobile machinery, enabling task consistency regardless of operator experience. This improves precision and productivity while enhancing safety.

“With geofencing capabilities integrated in our Autonomous Control Library, customers can achieve greater operational control in a flexible, easy-to-use package,” says Adam Khaw, head of autonomy, Danfoss Power Solutions. “ACL 4.0 highlights our Delivered Autonomy strategy, where proven software, robust hardware, and development expertise come together to deliver unmatched value. It’s not about individual components, but about making the entire system work effectively from day one.”

Image: Danfoss Power Solutions