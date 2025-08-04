Genie launches new Serial Hub digital platform

Genie says it’s making it easier and faster for equipment owners and operators to find important machine information, including the operator’s manual, maintenance requirements, safety-related information, and parts ordering and availability.

In July, Genie began rolling out QR code decals—located in an easy-to-access location on each machine, and on the machine’s serial plate on select new machines. When scanned with the camera on a smartphone or tablet, those QR codes provide quick access to digital information specific to the machine’s serial number via a new digital platform, the Serial Hub.

Important machine information, including the machine’s manual, can be accessed from the Serial Hub, which also will be available through GenieLift.com and the Genie customer portal. Likewise, the Serial Hub will provide convenient links for direct parts ordering, making it easier to order necessary parts while you’re standing by the machine.

There is no cost to access Serial Hub or to include the QR codes on new machines. Additionally, equipment owners who wish to connect machines already in their fleet will be able to purchase QR code decals and link them to any existing Genie machine in their fleet.

“The process is quick and simple,” explains Matt Skipworth, Genie VP global services & digital solutions. “You simply scan a new QR code decal, enter the machine’s serial number, and affix it to the machine. If a QR code gets scratched or damaged, replacement QR codes can be purchased at a nominal cost and added to the lift the same way.”

“We’re always looking for ways to make incremental improvements to our machines, and our customer service and support. We saw an opportunity to enhance the user experience and streamline access to critical information, so we did it,” Skipworth adds.

Because Serial Hub is digital, customers will have access to improvements as Genie continues to innovate. This includes future plans to add product walk-around videos, operator and technician training videos, and further integrate customer needs into the digital platform. These videos could help trained operators make sure they’re familiar with the specific model of lift they’re about to use, enhancing safety and efficiency. These features are in development and will be released as available.

QR codes are being phased in now for customers in North America and should be included on all new machines globally by the end of 2025.

Image courtesy of Genie