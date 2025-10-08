AGRITECHNICA TECH PROFILE: MRS Electronic releases new CAN I/O – CC16WP controller

MRS Electronic, a provider of smart electronic solutions and systems for the automotive and off-highway industry, presents the CAN I/O – CC16WP controller, which makes ISOBUS connectivity economically attractive even for lower-cost attachments.

Modern agriculture places high demands on precision and efficiency. To ensure this, tractors and attachments must communicate seamlessly with each other. This is where the ISOBUS standard comes into play: it defines a uniform communication protocol that allows all compatible devices – regardless of manufacturer – to work together smoothly.

A key component on the attachment is the Implement ECU (Electronic Control Unit). It forms the “brain” of the implement and controls all relevant functions. At the same time, it acts as an interface between the sensors and actuators of the implement and the tractor ECU (TECU) as well as the universal terminal (UT) in the driver’s cab. This ensures that the driver can operate and monitor the implement directly via the ISOBUS terminal.

The CAN I/O – CC16WP is a powerful implement ECU that has been specially developed for installation in exposed locations on the vehicle. As AEF-certified hardware, it guarantees full ISOBUS compatibility and high reliability in field use. With multifunctional inputs and eight PWM-capable outputs for controlling current-regulated hydraulic valves, it also offers the flexibility required for modern agricultural applications.

Practical example: seed drill: Precise control via CAN I/O – CC16WP

The CC16WP performs central control and monitoring tasks in a seed drill. For metering drive, it controls the speed for precise seed output, adapted to the speed and desired seed pattern. The controller manages blower power by controlling the air volume to transport the seed evenly through the hoses to the seed coulters, with DC motors or hydraulic drives used depending on the model. Sensor integration is achieved through the connection of speed sensors to record the actual driving speed and calibration function for calibration tests before use.

With this wide range of functions, the CC16WP ensures that seed drills work more precisely, can be flexibly adjusted to different operating conditions, and at the same time significantly simplifies operation via the ISOBUS terminal.

With advanced control solutions and comprehensive support, MRS Electronic enables manufacturers to efficiently integrate attachments into the ISOBUS ecosystem, thereby increasing precision and efficiency in agriculture. The innovative applications in sowing technology demonstrate the potential of their technology to master the major challenges of modern agriculture.

Image: MRS Electronic