MRS Electronic bolsters Micro PLC CAN product family

MRS Electronic, a provider of smart and electronic solutions for the automotive industry, has added compact, networked controllers to its portfolio with the Micro PLC CAN product family. These can be used to expand existing CAN systems, but also as standalone main controllers.

The Micro PLC CAN product family from MRS Electronic currently includes eight different products, which are suitable for a wide range of applications in on- and off-highway areas due to their free configurability and programmability. Applications include in fan control in the engine compartment, monitoring the ground pressure of vehicle supports and light control in different operating modes.

Due to their compact design and small size, Micro PLC CAN controllers are particularly well suited for use in confined spaces. They are a cost-effective solution, as there is no need to use larger controllers, which often have unused functions. The products in the Micro PLC CAN product family offer a high degree of flexibility thanks to the different configuration options and have many programming possibilities. Compared to the PLC controllers from MRS Electronic, the Micro PLC CAN controllers allow for a CAN connection.

The Micro PLC CAN Relay 32-bit is the latest controller in the product family. It is pin-compatible with the Micro PLC CAN 12 V and 24 V and combines them in one product. The compact CAN controller has a NO 10 A / NC 5 A relay output and can be used flexibly in a voltage range of 9 – 32 V. In addition, with its 32-bit processor, it delivers even more computing power than the previous version.

The Micro PLC CAN 12 V and the Micro PLC CAN 24 V differ only in their operating voltage. Two analog inputs and/or one analog input, one digital output, and two overload-proof high-side power outputs (alternatively relay output) are available.

The Micro PLC CAN 9 – 30 V covers a wide operating voltage range and, compared to the 12 and 24 V versions, offers two PWM-capable outputs and an additional analog input.

One feature of the Micro PLC CAN 4 I/O is its four inputs/outputs. The I/Os can be configured as voltage or digital inputs, as well as digital or PWM outputs. The CAN bus module has a separate analog input and can be easily implemented into an existing CAN bus network.

The Micro PLC CAN 4 ANA offers many possible applications with its four analog inputs and outputs. These can be configured either as up to four analog outputs for currents from 0 to 24 mA and voltages from 0 to 10 V, or as up to four analog inputs. The controller also offers the option of configuring two of the four I/Os as frequency inputs.

MRS Electronic offers the Micro PLC CAN DTM and Micro PLC CAN 4 ANA DTM with Deutsch DTM connectors. Using DTM connectors results in even more robust solutions in demanding environments such as agriculture. The glass fiber-reinforced thermoplastic housings provide even better protection for the modules against extreme temperature fluctuations and moisture. In addition, Deutsch DTM connectors can also be requested for all other products in the MRS range and combined with them.