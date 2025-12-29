Würth Elektronik presents film capacitors for noise suppression

Würth Elektronik is expanding its portfolio of components for the mains input.

The company says the new series of WCAP-FTY2 film capacitors is optimised for use in noise suppression and complies with X1 or Y2 safety classes in accordance with IEC 60384-14.

The very high impulse dielectric strength compared to X2 capacitors, along with other product-specific parameters, is confirmed by VDE with ENEC10 certification.

When used as an X1 capacitor, it is placed between the phase (L) and neutral conductor (N). In a Y2 application, the capacitor is placed between the phase (L) and ground (PE) or between the neutral conductor and ground.

As metallized film capacitors, the new components are designed to be self-healing, making them particularly fail-safe. Their primary use is as mains filters in household appliances and interference suppression in industrial applications, such as inverters and motor control systems.

Image: Würth Elektronik