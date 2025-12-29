The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Würth Elektronik presents film capacitors for noise suppression

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read
Würth Elektronik's film capacitors
Würth Elektronik is expanding its portfolio of components for the mains input.

The company says the new series of WCAP-FTY2 film capacitors is optimised for use in noise suppression and complies with X1 or Y2 safety classes in accordance with IEC 60384-14.

The very high impulse dielectric strength compared to X2 capacitors, along with other product-specific parameters, is confirmed by VDE with ENEC10 certification.

When used as an X1 capacitor, it is placed between the phase (L) and neutral conductor (N). In a Y2 application, the capacitor is placed between the phase (L) and ground (PE) or between the neutral conductor and ground.

As metallized film capacitors, the new components are designed to be self-healing, making them particularly fail-safe. Their primary use is as mains filters in household appliances and interference suppression in industrial applications, such as inverters and motor control systems.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

