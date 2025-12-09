New Vickers PVMX pump targets 80% energy savings in servo-hydraulic applications

Danfoss Power Solutions has released the Vickers PVMX axial piston pump, featuring 3,800 rpm operation, 350 bar pressure rating, and energy recovery capabilities. The pump targets servo-hydraulic applications in injection molding and vertical presses with potential energy savings up to 80 percent.

Danfoss Power Solutions has introduced the Vickers PVMX axial piston pump, targeting efficiency improvements in industrial hydraulic systems through higher operating speeds and regenerative energy recovery. The medium-pressure pump enters the market initially in a 28-cc displacement configuration for applications including injection molding, die casting, and vertical press operations.

The PVMX operates at continuous pressure up to 350 bar with rated rotational speeds reaching 3,800 rpm, representing a 35 percent speed increase over previous Vickers medium-pressure pump models. The higher speed range aligns with servo motor characteristics, enabling faster machine cycles and supporting the use of smaller electric motors in system designs. Acoustic performance reaches 72 decibels at 280 bar and 3,000 rpm, addressing noise requirements in industrial facilities.

The pump’s two-quadrant operation capability allows bidirectional flow without additional valving hardware. Flow direction reversal occurs through either servo motor direction changes or the pump’s over-center design, simplifying hydraulic circuit architecture while supporting motion control functions including actuator retraction, controlled deceleration, and pressure relief cycles.

Energy recovery functionality represents a primary design focus. During operations where actuators reverse direction or gravity assists movement, fluid flow routes back through the pump, mechanically driving the connected servo motor. The motor operates as a generator in this mode, returning electrical energy to the system. This regenerative braking process reduces heat generation and main motor load during repetitive work cycles.

Energy consumption comparisons with traditional fixed-speed pump systems show potential savings up to 80 percent, dependent on duty cycle characteristics. Contributing factors include on-demand operation eliminating idle losses, higher speed operation enabling motor downsizing, energy recuperation offsetting input power requirements, and reduced cooling system demands from lower heat generation.

“Compact, efficient, and smart, the PVMX contributes to smaller system footprints, lower cooling requirements, and reduced installed motor power,” said Yuanjin (Stein) Wang, Global Product Management Director, Pumps and Motors, Industrial division, Danfoss Power Solutions. “This innovative pump empowers OEMs and system designers to meet future sustainability targets while simultaneously increasing throughput and reducing the total cost of ownership.”

The pump meets ISO and SAE interface standards with control options including pressure compensation, load sensing, and dual displacement configurations. Multiple drive shaft arrangements, through-drive configurations, mounting flanges, and port options provide integration flexibility for original equipment manufacturers working on new designs or retrofit projects.