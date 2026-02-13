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iVT February/March issue – Digital edition available here!

Anjali SooknananBy 2 Mins Read

The February/March issue of iVT is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

COVER STORY

THE ROGUE RETURNS

For a taste of the future, head to the Doosan Bobcat stand at ConExpo to see the RogueX3 concept, which builds on previous generations with a modular design and AI systems

CONEXPO 2026 SPECIAL

GROUNDBREAKING IN VEGAS

From keynotes to education – ConExpo show director, Dana Wuesthoff reveals the all-new highlights to watch for at the 2026 show

HEAVY HITTERS

We preview the new, standout machines that will be on display at ConExpo from construction’s leading OEMs

MORE FEATURES

OEM INTERVIEW: VOLVO CE

Stefano Tacchinardi, head of sales for Volvo CE’s compact business unit, has a clear vision for the future of compact machinery

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

Hydraulic continuously variable transmissions now offer telehandlers both fine control and high road speed – we explore the leading solutions

ELECTRIFYING EXTREMES

Scottish startup Munro Vehicles has built an electric 4×4 purpose-designed for construction and mining sites

BACK IN BLACK

Bobcat’s special-edition telehandlers combine distinctive styling with advanced transmission technology and operator-focused features

NEWS AND REGULARS

iVT ROUNDTABLE

Experts debate the future of electric farming at iVT’s Agritechnica panel discussion

DESIGN FOR LIFE

Lisa Jackson highlights the need for simplified user experiences in agricultural equipment

A LETTER FROM AMERICA

Personal development matters more than ever in a changing industry, says Alan Berger

LOOKING BACK

As Powerscreen marks 60 years at ConExpo, here is a look back at the OEM’s legacy

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Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

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