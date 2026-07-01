Komatsu introduces human detection system on crawler excavators

Komatsu has launched a factory-fit human detection system as an option on selected Komatsu UK-built crawler excavators –the PC170-11, PC210-11, PC240-11, PC290-11, PC360-11, HB365-3 and PC490-11.

The technology has been developed in partnership with Safety Shield Global, a specialist in safety solutions for industrial environments. Safety Shield Global’s software is designed specifically for heavy plant operations and is combined with Komatsu’s machine architecture to provide real-time detection of people around the machine.

The system has been tested under European jobsite conditions across a range of high-visibility and protective clothing colours.

The Human Detection System integrates with the existing KomVision camera and on-board controllers fitted to Komatsu machines. A dedicated in-cab display and audible alert system give operators visual and audible alerts when a person enters a defined risk zone around the machine.

“At Komatsu, safety is always our number one priority and is non‑negotiable. This collaboration with Safety Shield Global marks a clear step forward in delivering integrated solutions that enhance jobsite safety and give customers greater peace of mind,” says James Venerus, product marketing general manager at Komatsu Europe.

Venerus adds: “Factory‑fit is about delivering the same Komatsu standards of quality, assurance and reliability across every part of the machine. By integrating this system at the production stage, we ensure customers receive a solution they can trust – fully aligned with the performance and durability expected from Komatsu equipment.”

Jonathan Guest, chief executive officer of Safety Shield Global, says: “This partnership with Komatsu marks a major milestone for Safety Shield Global. We are honoured to collaborate with such a respected global manufacturer.”

“Our mission has always been to eliminate deaths and serious injuries in environments where people work alongside heavy machinery. Komatsu shares those values, and we’re excited to deepen this partnership and grateful for their trust in our technology.”

Image: Komatsu