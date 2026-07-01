John Deere updates 6M tractor series

John Deere has updated its 6M tractor series, comprising a revised cab layout, a new e19 full powershift transmission, aligned operating logic with the 6R, 7R and 8R series, and expanded Precision Ag functions.

Marcus Luchmann, go-to-market manager Europe and CIS for tractors above 150PS at John Deere, says: “The update is all about consistency, usability and versatility. By aligning cab layout, controls, and Precision Ag functionalities across the 6M range up to the latest 8R and beyond, we are making it easier to integrate 6M tractors into existing fleets without sacrificing precision technology or data management capabilities.”

The new e19 transmission features 19 fully powershifted gears and is designed for both field and transport applications. It builds on PowrQuad technology with a dual-clutch design and proportional control valves, and integrates engine and transmission management to adapt gear selection and shifting behaviour based on tractor inputs. An inclination sensor adds terrain awareness to gear selection. Skip Shift jumps multiple gears for rapid speed changes, while Scroll Shift keeps clutches partially engaged for faster transitions, reduced heat and less wear. Compared with the CommandQuad Plus transmission, John Deere says the e19 delivers up to 5% productivity improvements and up to 5% reduced fuel consumption.

Operators can switch between pedal and joystick control. In automatic mode, the system selects gear and engine speed to balance performance, fuel efficiency and operator comfort. At transport speeds up to 50km/h, engine speed is reduced to 1,620rpm. The transmission can be operated via the traditional control lever, the Compact CommandARM or the new CommandX Plus joystick. The e19 will be available on most 6-cylinder models up to the 6M 250.

The cab has been revised with a clearer layout and more flexible control configuration. Options range from a right-hand console with mechanical or electric SCVs to a Compact CommandARM with G5 CommandCenter and CommandX Plus joystick. The operating logic now follows the 6R, 7R and 8R series, supporting easier transfer between machines.

The optional CommandX Plus joystick is available on all e19 and AutoPowr transmissions. Integrated into the Compact CommandARM, it offers six freely assignable buttons, two set speeds, and control of tractor and ISOBUS functions familiar from the CommandPRO joystick. The Compact CommandARM also offers two SCV configurations, with traditional E-SCV switches or an electronic joystick.

The optional 10.1in (25.65cm) G5 CommandCenter display serves as the main interface for tractor and Precision Ag functions, supported by a corner post display for parameters such as speed and engine rpm. In configurations without G5, the corner post display remains the main control centre.

The G5 platform supports Precision Ag applications from basic guidance to features such as AutoPath. Settings Manager enables storage and recall of tractor, implement and automation profiles, and Layout Manager enables screen layouts to be configured by task or operator. A new Remote Display Control (RDC) enables remote adjustment of G5 displays, and Satellite Map visualisation supports field orientation and documentation.

The updated 6M models support iTEC headland management, which automates sequences such as PTO engagement, hitch movement, hydraulic functions, travel speed and gear selection based on distance. Sequences can be saved per implement or operation and activated via dedicated or reconfigurable controls, similar to the 6R series.

Work plans created in the John Deere Operations Center are transferred wirelessly to the tractor via Work Planner, with guidance lines, application maps, work instructions and implement settings loading automatically on entering the field. John Deere states this can enable up to 9% more area covered per hour.

The 6M series can be specified with StarFire 7500 receivers, G5 displays and JDLink connectivity, with SF-RTK enabling positioning accuracy down to 2.5cm. Standard G5 functionality includes Section Control and Variable Rate Control, with optional upgrades including AutoTrac Turn Automation, AutoPath and Passive Implement Guidance. Machine and field data are synchronised wirelessly with the John Deere Operations Center via DataSync, and InField Data Sharing links multiple John Deere machines working in the same field on the same task.

The new e19 transmission features fully mechanical gear trains, engineered to reduce heat load and wear over long duty cycles. A new high-bandwidth communication bus provides access to more than 2,000 machine data points, supporting remote diagnostics and Expert Alerts based on live sensor and controller information.

The 6M line-up continues with 17 models. The short-frame 6M 95 to 6M 125 models are aimed at loader work and confined spaces, with optional joystick control. The 6M 145 combines six-cylinder performance with the e19 transmission in a compact format. The 6M 220 features a 6.8-litre PowerTech PVS engine delivering up to 249hp with Intelligent Power Management (IPM), a 2,800mm wheelbase and large rear tyre options, with a broad transmission portfolio for tillage, transport and PTO applications.

Scott Mackenzie, go-to-market manager Europe and CIS for tractors below 150 PS at John Deere, says: “Especially suited to loader work the new John Deere 6M short frame models still offer impressive versatility. The Sport Package Plus is now included on all models for a dynamic driving experience that enhances operator comfort and confidence. The result is a well-balanced and capable tractor that combines productivity with ease of use.”

Image: John Deere