John Deere updates 6R Large and Xtra Large Frame tractor range

John Deere has released the model year 2027 update of its 6R Large and Xtra Large Frame tractor range, introducing changes across road transport performance, operator environment, precision farming capability and serviceability. The updated range comprises four Large Frame models – the 6R 180, 6R 200, 6R 220 and 6R 240 – and two Xtra Large Frame models, the 6R 230 and 6R 260, with outputs of up to 305hp with Intelligent Power Management (IPM).

Road transport performance has been addressed through the Sport Package Pro, which combines chassis, steering and braking updates. Central to the package is an updated TLS Pro front axle suspension featuring adaptive, adjustable damping with automotive-grade components and reinforced suspension cylinders. The system adapts continuously to speed, load and surface conditions and is calibrated to each frame size, operating fully automatically or via a custom mode. The next-generation Hydraulic Cab Suspension features new low-friction suspension cylinders, an updated controller and revised cab mounting components aimed at reducing vibration, harshness and noise.

Further updates within the package include a redesigned steering column with foot-operated memory adjustment, a new 33cm contoured leather steering wheel and a flatter steering column angle. A displacement-based braking system with automotive-style pedals delivers progressive deceleration. Adjustable seat damping, wider rim options, Variable Ratio Steering and Reactive Steering complement the package.

The 6R tractors introduce the CommandView 4 versatility cabin, featuring increased cab volume, more legroom and a revised layout. A redesigned cab frame with forward-sloping C-pillars and a curved rear window improves rear implement visibility by up to 20% compared to the previous model. Interior noise is specified at 66dB(A), supported by relocating steering and braking valves outside the cab, optimised cab mounting, quieter air conditioning blowers and a sound-absorbing cab floor.

The next-generation CommandArm adds a convenience display for adjusting seat, CommandArm and cab settings including climate control, media and nine-colour ambient lighting. Standard CommandX Plus or optional CommandX Pro joysticks are available for the new e19 full PowerShift and AutoPowr transmissions. The new Vision Seat offers 50 degree swivel, electric adjustments and neck ventilation. Further cab features include a touchscreen radio with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6.1 sound system with subwoofer, wireless phone charging, up to four USB-C ports, an 8.5-litre compressor-cooled refrigerator, a 320-degree windshield wiper, a new right-hand side wiper, automatic trailer steering axle lock when reversing and a fully integrated Category IV cabin filter.

All 6R tractors are delivered with a StarFire 7500 integrated receiver, G5 CommandCentre and JDLink modem, enabling access to guidance, automation and supervised autonomy subject to licence selection. Available functions include AutoPath Rows and Boundaries, AutoTrac Turn Automation, Passive Implement Guidance and satellite map visualisation. In-field Data Sharing synchronises multiple machines on the same job, while DataSync transfers documentation wirelessly to the John Deere Operations Center. Work Plan Sharing streamlines job setup, and optional Machine Sync enables leader-follower operation in harvesting logistics.

The 6R 240 has an average weight of 8,900kg and produces up to 291hp with IPM, combining the series-turbocharged engine of the 6R 260 with a 2,800mm wheelbase. It offers hydraulic flow of up to 210l/min, up to six fully independent rear SCVs, two front SCVs, a Power Beyond connection and a 5.6m turning radius. The 6R 260 produces up to 305hp with IPM and introduces the new e19 full PowerShift transmission, which integrates a dual-clutch design and advanced proportional control valves. Both the 6R 230 and 6R 260 are available with optional EZ Ballast, adding up to 1,700kg at the push of a button. An integrated single-line Central Tyre Inflation System with a dedicated 700l/min dual-piston compressor is also specified, capable of inflating 1 bar in 4 minutes 30 seconds.

Image: John Deere