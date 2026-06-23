Yanmar brought hydrogen engine concept and electric equipment to CSPI 2026

Yanmar Holdings exhibited a range of technologies at the 8th Construction & Survey Productivity Improvement Expo (CSPI 2026), held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, from 17 to 20 June 2026. Exhibits were presented by Yanmar Power Technology (YPT) and Yanmar Compact Equipment (Yanmar CE).

YPT exhibited under the theme Energy Diversity, Your Solution Partner, with displays focused on lower-emission power solutions for industrial applications. A concept model of an industrial hydrogen engine was among the headline exhibits, alongside the company’s new Compact ATD exhaust aftertreatment device, shown publicly for the first time.

The hydrogen engine concept is based on Yanmar’s 4TN101 diesel engine platform and is designed to operate on hydrogen fuel without requiring significant changes to the existing engine architecture. YPT’s Compact ATD reduces particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions and offers a smaller installation footprint than conventional aftertreatment systems, giving OEMs greater flexibility across a wider range of applications. YPT also exhibited the 4TN88B LPG/Gasoline Bi-Fuel engine, developed for industrial machinery applications and designed to support reduced CO2 emissions alongside stable long-duration operation.

Yanmar CE’s exhibits included the ViO30-7 equipped with blade 3D machine control technology, the SV08e electric mini excavator and the C12Re electric carrier. The stand also featured machines equipped with tiltrotator technology, remote-control functionality and Yanmar’s Active Tip-over Mitigation System, which is designed to reduce rollover risk during operation.