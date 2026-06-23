JCB previews new 480 and 490 wheeled loaders at Hillhead 2026

JCB previewed its two largest wheeled loaders to date at the Hillhead quarry show near Buxton. The 480 and 490, both engineered to meet EU Stage V and Tier 4 Final emissions standards, offer payloads of 8,000kg and 9,000kg respectively, with each model available in standard or long-arm configurations.

Both machines are powered by a Cummins X12 diesel engine producing 250kW (335hp) and up to 1,695Nm of torque at 1,400rpm. Power is transmitted through a ZF Continuously Variable Transmission as standard, with adjustable rimpull for traction control across varying ground conditions. The transmission features four virtual gear modes, hill-hold and automatic park brake settings, an integrated transmission brake and automatic engine exhaust braking to reduce axle brake wear.

A key engineering feature of the 480 and 490 is a patented loader arm design that combines the breakout performance of a traditional Z-bar linkage with the precision and visibility of a tool carrier arm. Compact bucket link packaging, without a forward-protruding Z-link, permits the use of oversized low-density buckets. Wide-angle, high-torque bucket rotation is maintained across the full working height. Standard and high-lift loader arm options are available, with pin heights ranging from 4,445mm to 5,000mm at maximum lift. Loader arm pins and bushes are sealed and lubricated in heavy-duty castings.

An intelligent hydraulic boost function automatically adjusts engine output to meet the changing hydraulic demand of the loader’s front end, keeping the engine within its most efficient operating range. The transmission’s single-pedal control manages travel speed and torque.

The cab features JCB’s UX user interface with a 10-inch full-colour touchscreen, providing control of all machine functions including optional auto-greasing, object detection and on-board weighing. The Command Driving Position includes fully programmable electro-hydraulic controls mounted in the air suspension seat frame, with heating and cooling functionality, electrically adjustable lumbar support and adjustable dampers. Flush-mounted beacons on each corner of the cab roof provide 360-degree visibility warnings. An object detection system with auto-braking is also included.

Image: JCB