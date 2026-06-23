Hyundai launches HX210 crawler excavator at the Hillhead

Hyundai Construction Equipment has introduced the HX210L crawler excavator to its Next Generation lineup. The 22-tonne machine is built on the same platform as the HX230L and has been developed to sit alongside it in the range.

The HX210L is powered by the Hyundai DX05 diesel engine, using a wastegate turbocharger in place of the twin-turbo configuration on the larger HX230L. The engine produces 830Nm of torque — a 6% increase over the previous HX210A L — and delivers a 7% reduction in fuel consumption and 30% less AdBlue consumption compared to its predecessor. An engine-mounted cooling fan clutch is fitted to support fuel efficiency.

The hydraulic system uses proven pilot controls with virtual bleed-off (VBO), an energy control system that combines an electronically controlled main control valve with a high-performance central processing unit to optimise real-time output flow and eliminate energy losses.

The upper structure has been reinforced with increased channel height and a revised counterweight mounting design to improve structural rigidity. The swing bearing has been upgraded to deliver increased dynamic and static thrust capacities, with higher swing torque providing improved rotating performance. A standard 4,200kg counterweight — 10% heavier than the A-Series model — is fitted to maximise stability and lifting capacity. The counterweight features the Tiger Eye rear design seen across other Next Generation machines.

The HX210L is equipped with Hyundai’s 12.8-inch full HD touchscreen monitor and the Next Generation premium cab, which includes redesigned control levers, improved ventilation and enhanced interior lighting. The climate control system incorporates a Discharge Air Temperature sensor and dual solar sensors. Service intervals are set at 1,000 hours, and the revised urea tank delivers an 18.8% increase in AdBlue capacity. Standard integrated grease feed lines improve pin lubrication, and side service access is provided for upper structure inspection and maintenance.

Image: Hyundai Construction Equipment