John Deere expands 500R sprayer lineup for 2027

John Deere has announced an update to its 500R self-propelled sprayer line-up for model year 2027 (MY27), introducing a new 6,000-litre spray tank flagship alongside upgrades to boom technology, spraying performance and operator comfort. Designed for large arable farms and professional spraying operations, the MY27 500R series builds on the front-cab, rear-engine concept and enters a higher productivity segment while maintaining a transport width of 2.55m.

The headline addition for MY27 is the new 560R, expanding the 500R range into the 6,000-litre class. The larger tank is aimed at operators working during tight application windows who need to cover more hectares per day with fewer refilling stops, particularly in cereals, oilseed rape and other high-input crops. The 560R joins the existing 4,000- and 5,000-litre models, giving customers a broader choice within a single platform.

MY27 also marks the introduction of a new spray boom portfolio for the 500R series with working widths of up to 42m. The modular steel boom design is more compact and lighter, with shorter opening and closing times. Boom widths of 30, 36 and 42m are available, with a double- or triple-folding design and both 25cm and 50cm nozzle spacings. All nozzles and stainless-steel spray lines are protected within the boom structure, helping to reduce damage and maintenance. Despite the wider working widths, the booms maintain a 2.55m transport width.

A technical upgrade for MY27 is the introduction of BoomTrac Pro 2, John Deere’s automatic boom height control system. With five sensors on boom widths below 36m, or seven on widths of 36m and above, the ultrasonic system allows the boom to follow ground or crop contours, maintaining consistent spray height and overlap at higher forward speeds. The boom centre frame incorporates active yaw and roll control, designed to counteract chassis movement and slope effects and keep the boom stable across the full working width.

For MY27, the maximum spraying speed of the 500R series increases from 25km/h to 30km/h without compromising droplet quality. This is enabled by the combination of boom control and John Deere’s application systems, including Individual Nozzle Control (INC) Pro and ExactApply. These allow multi-rate spraying of up to 15 different rates across the boom width, turn compensation and consistent droplet size across a wide speed range.

All MY27 machines use the PowrSpray dual-circuit solution system. A high-capacity clean-water filling pump delivers up to 1,200 litres per minute, reducing filling time. Rinsing is carried out through an interface accessible both inside and outside the cab, and automated rinse programmes, combined with AirRinse and AutoDilute functions, help minimise residue, reduce contamination risk and prepare the sprayer for the next application.

The MY27 500R series retains the front-mounted cabin, familiar from John Deere combines and forage harvesters, and the rear-engine layout, delivering a 50:50 weight distribution and a clear view of the boom. Combined with in-wheel suspension and the CommandDrive drivetrain with automated rpm management, this provides ride comfort in the field and on the road. Despite its increased capacity and wider booms, the 500R remains manoeuvrable on narrow roads and through villages.

The 500R series places emphasis on ease of use through AutoSetup, which allows operators to prepare spraying jobs before entering the field. Machine settings, application parameters and guidance lines can be transferred directly to the sprayer, helping to reduce setup time and avoid operator errors. Automated documentation supports farmers and ag service providers in meeting regulatory requirements; application records are generated automatically, can be exported as Excel files and submitted to government authorities, making it easier to fulfil Cross Compliance obligations.

“From easy pre-work planning to the quick opening and closing of the boom, to the freedom to speed up where and when possible thanks to Pulse Width Modulation, as well as efficient road travel thanks to added comfort features, we are looking at a 10 to 15% productivity gain compared to the previous model,” says Solenne Bourgois, go-to-market manager crop care for Europe.

Production of the MY27 500R series is scheduled to begin in late 2026, with first customer deliveries expected from early 2027, depending on model and specification.

Image: John Deere