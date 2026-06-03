iVT International to host autonomy panel at iVT Expo Cologne

iVT International will host a panel discussion on machine control and autonomous systems in off-highway vehicles at iVT Expo Cologne on Wednesday 10 June at 2:30pm.

The 40-minute roundtable, titled Autonomous Future? Exploring the Challenges of Machine Control and Driverless Systems for Off-Highway Vehicles, will be moderated by Tom Stone, editor of iVT International. The session will draw on expertise from across the construction and agricultural sectors, with speakers representing both component manufacturers and vehicle OEMs.

Panellists include Stefano Fiorati, director of powertrain innovation, CNH Italia, Michael Schwall, expert research engineer, Volvo CE, Agni Biswas, autonomous control systems engineer, Danfoss Power Solutions and Fredrik Wahlstrom, senior product line manager for onboard computing, Scanreco/CrossControl.

The discussion will cover the practical realities of deploying advanced automation on current machines alongside the engineering challenges expected to shape future developments.

The session is free to attend and will take place at the iVT Live Zone.

Add the session to your event calendar here https://ivtexpo.com/ivt-live-zone-2/panel-discussion

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